A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49.
Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as scheduled.
The league and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday said in a joint statement they were attempting to avoid a leaguewide shutdown and were making decisions on a team-by-team basis. The latest shift gives all 32 teams an extended break before players, coaches and staff can gather again Sunday to skate and undergo coronavirus testing.
Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the Christmas break typically prohibits team activities before Dec. 27. Games are still scheduled to resume that day.
The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns Monday led to the closure of facilities for 10 teams. Of the 49 postponements, 44 have come over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.
More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed the possibility of Olympic participation. A final decision on the Beijing Games is expected this week, and the odds of NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 have cratered.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators on Monday became the latest teams to pause all activities because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs also have their facilities closed, and the Calgary Flames just reopened theirs to players, coaches and staff not in protocol.
The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams were set to play a pre-Olympic game Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, but that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive
Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.
Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Bosa will miss this week’s game, according to coach Brandon Staley.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker tested positive. All played last Thursday night against the Chargers, when Kelce had a career-high 191 yards receiving and caught the tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the winner in overtime.
Kansas City already has defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the list.
Also added with Goff were Detroit receiver Quintez Cephus and tackle Matt Nelson.
Other Chargers added were DBs Trey Marshall, Kemon Hall and Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Chris Rumph, center Corey Linsley and WR Andre Roberts.
New England was hit hard as WR Kendrick Bourne, LBs Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone, and DE Ronnie Perkins went on the list.
Philadelphia saw starting guard Landon Dickerson and backup tackle Andre Dillard added, meaning they could miss Tuesday night’s game.
Jets right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out last year to work on the pandemic’s front lines, was asked about the chances some players might try to conceal their symptoms in order to continue playing.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
The Bears also had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday afternoon, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
Cleveland, which was lost 16-14 to Las Vegas on Monday — a game moved from Saturday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak — started third-string quarterback Nick Mullens with Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, both out while in coronavirus protocols.
Only one Cleveland starter, safety John Johnson III, was activated from the protocols before the game Monday.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was also out after he tested positive last week, when a slew of positive tests tore into Cleveland’s roster. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as Cleveland’s interim head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt handled play-calling duties.
Two other games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday night: Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams. Washington and the Rams had the major COVID-19 outbreaks that forced those games to be moved.
Also:
• Guard Brandon Scherff, a 2020 All-Pro, became Washington’s latest player to go on the COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis came off the list Monday on the eve of Washington’s rescheduled game at Philadelphia. Top quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain unavailable but could test out of protocol hours before the Eagles game. Washington will be missing several coaches for the game for virus-related reasons.
• New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Sharrod Neasman tested positive, along with wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and cornerback Lamar Jackson on the practice squad.
“We had a bit of a COVID run this morning,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They still have a chance to make it this week. They’ve got to go through the protocol, in regards to being asymptomatic and two negatives and all that stuff — whatever the protocols are. But that’s where we’re at.
• Seattle added defensive tackle Bryan Mone to its COVID-19 list on Monday, the seventh player on its 53-man roster to join the list since last Thursday. Mone has started four games, but was expected to be a game-time decision against the Rams because of a knee injury suffered in Week 14 against Houston.
Other starters on the COVID-19 list for Seattle include leading receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell.
Also, Seattle linebackers coach John Glenn will not attend Tuesday’s game because of an illness. Coach Pete Carroll said last Friday there was one coach that had tested positive for COVID-19.
• Baltimore, which has been ravaged by injuries as well, added linebacker Justin Houston to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had a half-sack Sunday in the team’s 31-30 loss to Green Bay.
• Houston placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 12.
Defensive linemen starters Jacob Martin and Maliek Collins as well as reserve Derek Rivers were added Monday. Those moves come after Houston placed defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team with eight sacks, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor on the list Saturday. Starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey as well as starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and starting right guard Justin McCray sat out against the Jaguars.
NBA postpones 5 more games
The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.
Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel also was added to the list.
Leaguewide, through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play — or in the case of the postponed games, would have been ruled out — because they are in the protocols. That number has soared in recent days, with the NBA just one of many sports leagues worldwide dealing with a rapidly worsening issue.
“This isn’t going to go away today, tomorrow or the next day,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said Sunday. “This is going to be here for a while.”
Anticipating that to indeed be the case, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed Sunday to a plan where, in response to the current wave of COVID-19 cases, teams will have roster flexibility and not have to worry about salary cap or luxury tax implications.
According to a memo sent to teams late Sunday night and obtained by The Associated Press, the NBA and union will allow teams to sign a replacement player for each player under contract who is confirmed positive for the virus.
U.S. officials are expecting a wave of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated given the surge of holiday travelers and gatherings expected in the coming days. The NBA has said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week. It was not clear how many of the current positive cases involve those who are ineligible for a booster shot or those who have chosen not to receive one.
Kidd said that his team discussed concerns about COVID-related issues before his team played the Lakers — a team with multiple players in protocols — last week.
“We didn’t have any COVID issues up to that point, until after they left,” Kidd said. “Spoke too soon. And now we have COVID issues. We’ve got to just listen to the league and try to do the best that we can. It’s not just us; you see games are being canceled.”
Also not clear is how many of the NBA cases involve asymptomatic players. The NFL has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. The NHL has six teams shut down through Christmas because of outbreaks, and numerous college games at all levels have been canceled in recent days.
The Cavaliers had five players enter the protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.
They joined Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols previously.
Vogel wasn’t on the bench when his Lakers lost Sunday at Chicago. David Fizdale coached in Vogel’s place. The Bulls returned to the court after having two games postponed last week.
Chicago still doesn’t have all of its players back yet, either. Among those listed as out Sunday and still in protocols is Olympic gold medalist Zach LaVine.
“We’ve got to be able to manage and control frustration, anger, disappointment,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s not going to serve anything well. It’s just not. The league is making decisions. We’ve got to follow protocol and keep each other safe.”
In Phoenix on Sunday, officials Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen were both scheduled to work the Suns game against Charlotte but were later put into the protocols. Bill Kennedy was brought in to work the game as part of a two-man crew with Brent Barnaky.
Brooklyn has a league-high 10 players, plus some staff, in the protocols.
“It’s just crazy,” Nets forward Blake Griffin said.
Brooklyn’s list of players in protocols includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City’s vaccine mandate. The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” knowing he’d still miss two games at the Knicks and trips to Toronto and Golden State.
The Nets had eight available players for Saturday night’s game against Orlando. The Magic had nine, including four players — Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield — who were signed late last week to hardship contracts because of virus issues and injuries decimating Orlando’s roster.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had all four on the court together in two separate stretches of Orlando’s win.
