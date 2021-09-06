|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Returned RHP Kutter Crawford and INF Jack Lopez to Worcester. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to Worcester.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF David Bote from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Andrew Romaine for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the paternity list.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF/OF Dominic Smith from the bereavement list. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Stephen Nogosek from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Phillip Evans to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Connor Overton off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brandon Dickson for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Kevin Castro from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad. Released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated G A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad. Released CB Tino Ellis from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. Signed Ss Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Josh Norman. Released CB Dontae Johnson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Jose Borregales.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March Lillard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard and DB Chris Jones.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.