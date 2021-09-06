East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8651.628_
New York7858.574
Boston7960.5688
Toronto7362.54112
Baltimore4392.31942

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7958.577_
Cleveland6866.507
Detroit6573.47114½
Kansas City6175.44917½
Minnesota5977.43419½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7957.581_
Seattle7562.547
Oakland7463.540
Los Angeles6869.49611½
Texas4888.35331

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7264.529_
Philadelphia7066.5152
New York6968.504
Miami5780.41615½
Washington5680.41216

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8454.609_
Cincinnati7365.52911
St. Louis6966.51113½
Chicago6375.45721
Pittsburgh4889.35035½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco8750.635_
Los Angeles8651.6281
San Diego7364.53314
Colorado6374.46024
Arizona4593.32642½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11, Boston 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

