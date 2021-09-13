East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8954.622_
Boston8164.5599
Toronto8063.5599
New York8064.556
Baltimore4697.32243

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8261.573_
Cleveland6972.48912
Detroit6876.47214½
Kansas City6578.45517
Minnesota6381.43819½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8359.585_
Oakland7766.538
Seattle7766.538
Los Angeles7073.49013½
Texas5389.37330

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7666.535_
Philadelphia7271.503
New York7272.5005
Miami6083.42016½
Washington5984.41317½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8955.618_
Cincinnati7569.52114
St. Louis7369.51415
Chicago6579.45124
Pittsburgh5291.36436½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco9350.650_
Los Angeles9153.632
San Diego7468.52118½
Colorado6678.45827½
Arizona4796.32946

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 710 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 9:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video