East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|New York
|76
|56
|.576
|8
|Boston
|75
|59
|.560
|10
|Toronto
|69
|62
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|41
|90
|.313
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|56
|.579
|_
|Cleveland
|65
|64
|.504
|10
|Detroit
|62
|71
|.466
|15
|Kansas City
|59
|72
|.450
|17
|Minnesota
|58
|74
|.439
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|73
|59
|.553
|4½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|67
|.496
|12
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|61
|.534
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|15
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|52
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|63
|.530
|10½
|St. Louis
|68
|63
|.519
|12
|Chicago
|58
|75
|.436
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|84
|.364
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Montas 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto,6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston,6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers,9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 2:45 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2),6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (González 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 610 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego,9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.