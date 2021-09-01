East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8448.636_
New York7656.5768
Boston7559.56010
Toronto6962.52714½
Baltimore4190.31342½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7756.579_
Cleveland6564.50410
Detroit6271.46615
Kansas City5972.45017
Minnesota5874.43918½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7855.586_
Oakland7359.553
Seattle7262.537
Los Angeles6667.49612
Texas4786.35331

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7061.534_
Philadelphia6864.515
New York6567.492
Washington5576.42015
Miami5578.41416

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8152.609_
Cincinnati7163.53010½
St. Louis6863.51912
Chicago5875.43623
Pittsburgh4884.36432½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco8448.636_
Los Angeles8449.632½
San Diego7163.53014
Colorado6172.45923½
Arizona4590.33340½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Montas 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto,6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston,6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers,9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 2:45 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2),6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (González 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 610 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego,9:10 p.m.

