MEN

EAST

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

SOUTH

Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

NC Central 102, Carver 50

NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48

Nicholls 95, MVSU 80

Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68

MIDWEST

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

FAR WEST

Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52

___

WOMEN

EAST

Boston U. 66, Merrimack 52

Georgetown 68, George Washington 63

Lafayette 62, UMBC 55

Penn St. 52, Rutgers 48

St. Bonaventure 61, Colgate 56

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 72, Samford 47

DePaul 94, Kentucky 85

E. Kentucky 60, Chattanooga 55

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Palm Beach Atlantic 52

Georgia Tech 57, UConn 44

High Point 76, King (TN) 56

Tennessee Tech 67, W. Carolina 50

Villanova 76, James Madison 67

MIDWEST

Indiana 91, Fairfield 58

Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60

SE Missouri 68, Fort Wayne 51

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 66, Jackson St. 62

Houston 72, Jacksonville St. 65

Texas A&M 88, Texas Southern 43

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 108, Grand Canyon 77

S. Utah 93, Life Pacific College 42

Tags

Trending Video