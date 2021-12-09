MEN
EAST
Fordham 73, LIU 57
Rutgers 70, Purdue 68
Seton Hall 64, Texas 60
SOUTH
Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55
Hampton 54, William & Mary 53
NC Central 102, Carver 50
NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48
Nicholls 95, MVSU 80
Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68
MIDWEST
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
FAR WEST
Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52
___
WOMEN
EAST
Boston U. 66, Merrimack 52
Georgetown 68, George Washington 63
Lafayette 62, UMBC 55
Penn St. 52, Rutgers 48
St. Bonaventure 61, Colgate 56
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 72, Samford 47
DePaul 94, Kentucky 85
E. Kentucky 60, Chattanooga 55
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Palm Beach Atlantic 52
Georgia Tech 57, UConn 44
High Point 76, King (TN) 56
Tennessee Tech 67, W. Carolina 50
Villanova 76, James Madison 67
MIDWEST
Indiana 91, Fairfield 58
Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60
SE Missouri 68, Fort Wayne 51
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 66, Jackson St. 62
Houston 72, Jacksonville St. 65
Texas A&M 88, Texas Southern 43
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 108, Grand Canyon 77
S. Utah 93, Life Pacific College 42
