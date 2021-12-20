MEN

EAST

Assumption 82, Stonehill 60

Berry 74, Albright 54

Christopher Newport 103, Washington & Lee 91

Daemen 74, Dist. of Columbia 64

DeSales 72, Muhlenberg 60

Felician 90, St. Michael's 71

Pitt.-Bradford 94, Penn State Dubois Nitanny Lions 62

Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62

Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63

Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57

Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT

St. Mary's (Md.) 65, Marywood 48

Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51

Washington & Jefferson 79, Mount Aloysius 65

SOUTH

Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Flagler 93, Young Harris 84

Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

Limestone 73, Converse Valkyries 64

Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63

Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75

Miami 82, Stetson 72

Mississippi College 81, Christian Brothers 76

Morehouse 71, West Georgia 70

SC State 74, The Citadel 57

Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68

MIDWEST

Albion 81, Franklin 54

Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67

Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60

Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59

Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55

Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69

Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49

Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85

Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66

Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56

Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57

Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

Texas A&M Commerce 68, Ark.-Fort Smith 65

Texas A&M Kingsville 78, St. Mary's (Texas) 66

Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58

FAR WEST

CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58

Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71

Wartburg 73, Baldwin Wallace 71

WOMEN

EAST

Bucknell 80, Buffalo 69

Fairfield 66, Quinnipiac 62

Marist 61, Iona 49

Monmouth (NJ) 76, St. Francis (NY) 63

Rider 59, Siena 43

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, FAU 63

Auburn 66, Kennesaw St. 54

Chattanooga 62, UNC-Asheville 51

Davidson 68, W. Carolina 46

Elon 77, Gardner-Webb 65

Hampton 82, Furman 53

James Madison 69, George Mason 61

LSU 70, Clemson 56

MVSU 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72, OT

Memphis 71, Nicholls 54

Mississippi 65, Texas Tech 50

Mississippi St. 85, SC State 47

N. Kentucky 84, Wofford 64

NC Central 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 34

Ohio 74, Mass.-Lowell 60

Richmond 87, Southern Miss. 75

South Florida 77, West Virginia 55

Tennessee 112, ETSU 58

Troy 99, Jackson St. 82

MIDWEST

Ball St. 84, Bellarmine 63

Dayton 71, High Point 64

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Michigan St. 84, 2OT

Illinois St. 77, Saint Louis 66

Indiana St. 55, Fort Wayne 53

Lipscomb 54, E. Illinois 47

S. Dakota St. 85, UMKC 78

W. Illinois 72, Denver 66

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 132, Arlington Baptist 55

South Dakota 90, Oral Roberts 59

Stephen F. Austin 70, SE Louisiana 38

Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51

FAR WEST

Boise St. 90, Warner Pacific 39

Colorado 80, San Francisco 56

Portland 67, Fresno St. 50

Santa Clara 88, Holy Names 30

Seattle 61, W. Oregon 38

Washington 58, Nevada 42

Tags

Trending Video