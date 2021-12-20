MEN
EAST
Assumption 82, Stonehill 60
Berry 74, Albright 54
Christopher Newport 103, Washington & Lee 91
Daemen 74, Dist. of Columbia 64
DeSales 72, Muhlenberg 60
Felician 90, St. Michael's 71
Pitt.-Bradford 94, Penn State Dubois Nitanny Lions 62
Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62
Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63
Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57
Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT
St. Mary's (Md.) 65, Marywood 48
Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51
Washington & Jefferson 79, Mount Aloysius 65
SOUTH
Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Flagler 93, Young Harris 84
Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79
Limestone 73, Converse Valkyries 64
Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63
Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75
Miami 82, Stetson 72
Mississippi College 81, Christian Brothers 76
Morehouse 71, West Georgia 70
SC State 74, The Citadel 57
Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68
MIDWEST
Albion 81, Franklin 54
Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67
Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60
Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59
Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55
Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69
Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49
Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85
Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66
Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56
Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57
Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56
Texas A&M Commerce 68, Ark.-Fort Smith 65
Texas A&M Kingsville 78, St. Mary's (Texas) 66
Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58
FAR WEST
CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58
Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71
Wartburg 73, Baldwin Wallace 71
WOMEN
EAST
Bucknell 80, Buffalo 69
Fairfield 66, Quinnipiac 62
Marist 61, Iona 49
Monmouth (NJ) 76, St. Francis (NY) 63
Rider 59, Siena 43
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 65, FAU 63
Auburn 66, Kennesaw St. 54
Chattanooga 62, UNC-Asheville 51
Davidson 68, W. Carolina 46
Elon 77, Gardner-Webb 65
Hampton 82, Furman 53
James Madison 69, George Mason 61
LSU 70, Clemson 56
MVSU 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72, OT
Memphis 71, Nicholls 54
Mississippi 65, Texas Tech 50
Mississippi St. 85, SC State 47
N. Kentucky 84, Wofford 64
NC Central 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 34
Ohio 74, Mass.-Lowell 60
Richmond 87, Southern Miss. 75
South Florida 77, West Virginia 55
Tennessee 112, ETSU 58
Troy 99, Jackson St. 82
MIDWEST
Ball St. 84, Bellarmine 63
Dayton 71, High Point 64
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Michigan St. 84, 2OT
Illinois St. 77, Saint Louis 66
Indiana St. 55, Fort Wayne 53
Lipscomb 54, E. Illinois 47
S. Dakota St. 85, UMKC 78
W. Illinois 72, Denver 66
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 132, Arlington Baptist 55
South Dakota 90, Oral Roberts 59
Stephen F. Austin 70, SE Louisiana 38
Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51
FAR WEST
Boise St. 90, Warner Pacific 39
Colorado 80, San Francisco 56
Portland 67, Fresno St. 50
Santa Clara 88, Holy Names 30
Seattle 61, W. Oregon 38
Washington 58, Nevada 42
