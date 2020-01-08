MEN
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph's 60
Georgetown 87, St. John's 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
SOUTH
Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
WOMEN
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Lamar 83, Nicholls 78
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
VCU 47, Saint Joseph's 40
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
FAR WEST
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
