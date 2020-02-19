MEN

Wednesday, Feb. 19

EAST

Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77

Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

Seton Hall 74, Butler 72

Siena 65, Iona 64

SOUTH

Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68

Mercer 106, Samford 66

Richmond 65, George Mason 50

WOMEN

EAST

American U. 48, Navy 40

Army 75, Loyola (Md.) 55

Binghamton 62, Mass.-Lowell 58

Boston U. 47, Lafayette 40

Bucknell 63, Holy Cross 45

Colgate 82, Lehigh 73

Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 62

New Hampshire 64, Hartford 55

Stony Brook 72, Vermont 68

Temple 78, Memphis 64

UConn 74, Tulane 31

VCU 67, La Salle 61

SOUTH

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 66

UCF 56, South Florida 48

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58

Dayton 50, George Washington 44

Michigan 80, Illinois 59

Ohio 86, Toledo 58

Ohio St. 65, Nebraska 52

Saint Louis 59, Fordham 49

W. Michigan 69, Bowling Green 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Houston Baptist 79

