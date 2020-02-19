MEN
Wednesday, Feb. 19
EAST
Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52
Seton Hall 74, Butler 72
Siena 65, Iona 64
SOUTH
Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68
Mercer 106, Samford 66
Richmond 65, George Mason 50
WOMEN
EAST
American U. 48, Navy 40
Army 75, Loyola (Md.) 55
Binghamton 62, Mass.-Lowell 58
Boston U. 47, Lafayette 40
Bucknell 63, Holy Cross 45
Colgate 82, Lehigh 73
Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 62
New Hampshire 64, Hartford 55
Stony Brook 72, Vermont 68
Temple 78, Memphis 64
UConn 74, Tulane 31
VCU 67, La Salle 61
SOUTH
Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 66
UCF 56, South Florida 48
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58
Dayton 50, George Washington 44
Michigan 80, Illinois 59
Ohio 86, Toledo 58
Ohio St. 65, Nebraska 52
Saint Louis 59, Fordham 49
W. Michigan 69, Bowling Green 55
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Houston Baptist 79
