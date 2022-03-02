MEN

Wednesday, Mar. 2

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 79, UNC-Asheville 78

NC A&T 78, Radford 71, OT

 

WOMEN

 

Wednesday, Mar. 2

EAST

Binghamton 58, UMBC 48

George Washington 54, St. Bonaventure 49

Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50

SOUTH

Alabama 75, Auburn 68

Clemson 88, Syracuse 69

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

SIU-Edwardsville 86, UT Martin 84

MIDWEST

George Mason 65, Saint Louis 50

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

Tennessee St. 72, E. Illinois 61

SOUTHWEST

Coastal Carolina 91, Arkansas St. 76

UALR 61, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Vanderbilt 85, Texas A&M 69

FAR WEST

Colorado 64, Washington 52

Tags

Trending Video