MEN
Wednesday, Mar. 2
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 79, UNC-Asheville 78
NC A&T 78, Radford 71, OT
WOMEN
Wednesday, Mar. 2
EAST
Binghamton 58, UMBC 48
George Washington 54, St. Bonaventure 49
Rutgers 75, Penn St. 50
SOUTH
Alabama 75, Auburn 68
Clemson 88, Syracuse 69
Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52
SIU-Edwardsville 86, UT Martin 84
MIDWEST
George Mason 65, Saint Louis 50
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
Tennessee St. 72, E. Illinois 61
SOUTHWEST
Coastal Carolina 91, Arkansas St. 76
UALR 61, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Vanderbilt 85, Texas A&M 69
FAR WEST
Colorado 64, Washington 52
