All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Vermont112.8461710.630
Mass.-Lowell95.643227.759
Binghamton85.6151214.462
Bryant76.5381610.615
New Hampshire76.5381213.480
UMBC77.5001712.586
Maine58.3851115.423
NJIT49.308719.269
Albany (NY)212.143722.241

___

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Bryant at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Houston131.929252.926
Tulane103.769177.708
Memphis104.714207.741
Cincinnati96.6001810.643
Temple96.6001513.536
Wichita St.77.5001412.538
UCF68.4291511.577
SMU510.3331018.357
East Carolina49.3081313.500
South Florida410.2861116.407
Tulsa114.067521.192

___

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 73, UCF 71

Temple 76, Tulsa 53

Houston 72, Memphis 64

SMU 86, East Carolina 70

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
VCU113.786207.741
Dayton104.714189.667
Saint Louis104.714189.667
Fordham95.643216.778
Duquesne86.571189.667
George Mason87.5331612.571
George Washington77.5001314.481
La Salle77.5001314.481
Saint Joseph's78.4671314.481
St. Bonaventure78.4671315.464
Richmond68.4291314.481
Davidson59.3571214.462
UMass510.3331413.519
Rhode Island410.286818.308
Loyola Chicago311.214917.346

___

Sunday's Games

George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

VCU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Virginia133.813214.840
Miami134.765225.815
Pittsburgh124.750198.704
Clemson115.688198.704
NC State116.647217.750
Duke106.625198.704
Wake Forest97.5631710.630
Syracuse97.5631611.593
North Carolina88.5001611.593
Boston College710.4121315.464
Virginia Tech610.3751611.593
Florida St.611.353820.286
Georgia Tech313.1881116.407
Notre Dame214.1251017.370
Louisville214.125423.148

___

Sunday's Games

NC State 77, North Carolina 69

Monday's Games

Louisville at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Liberty133.813227.759
Kennesaw St.133.813218.724
E. Kentucky115.6881811.621
Stetson115.6881611.593
North Alabama106.6251811.621
Lipscomb97.5631712.586
Bellarmine88.5001316.448
Queens (NC)79.4381712.586
North Florida79.4381216.429
Florida Gulf Coast610.3751613.552
Jacksonville610.3751314.481
Jacksonville St.412.2501118.379
Cent. Arkansas412.250920.310
Austin Peay313.188920.310

___

Sunday's Games

Bellarmine 68, Cent. Arkansas 67

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas104.714225.815
Texas104.714216.778
Baylor95.643207.741
Kansas St.86.571207.741
Iowa St.86.571179.654
TCU77.500189.667
Oklahoma St.77.5001611.593
Texas Tech410.2861512.556
West Virginia410.2861512.556
Oklahoma311.2141314.481

___

Monday's Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette133.813216.778
Providence124.750207.741
Xavier124.750207.741
Creighton124.750189.667
UConn97.563207.741
Seton Hall98.5291612.571
Villanova79.4381314.481
St. John's611.3531612.571
Butler512.2941315.464
DePaul313.188918.333
Georgetown215.118721.250

___

Sunday's Games

Georgetown 68, Butler 62

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

St. John's at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1501.000217.750
Montana St.123.800199.679
Weber St.105.6671513.536
Montana87.5331413.519
Sacramento St.69.4001315.464
Portland St.69.4001216.429
Idaho St.69.400919.321
N. Colorado511.3131018.357
Idaho411.2671018.357
N. Arizona412.250821.276

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville142.875227.759
Longwood115.6881910.655
Radford115.6881712.586
Gardner-Webb106.6251513.536
SC-Upstate88.5001314.481
Campbell88.5001315.464
Winthrop88.5001316.448
High Point511.3131315.464
Charleston Southern412.250819.296
Presbyterian115.063524.172

___

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Northwestern115.688207.741
Indiana106.625198.704
Maryland97.563189.667
Iowa97.5631710.630
Rutgers97.5631710.630
Michigan97.5631512.556
Illinois87.533179.654
Michigan St.87.5331610.615
Penn St.79.4381611.593
Wisconsin79.4381511.577
Nebraska710.4121414.500
Ohio St.313.1881116.407
Minnesota113.071717.292

___

Sunday's Games

Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55

Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT

Northwestern 80, Iowa 60

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine123.800198.704
UC Santa Barbara114.733206.769
UC Riverside115.6881810.643
Hawaii105.667198.704
Cal St.-Fullerton106.6251612.571
Long Beach St.97.5631513.536
UC Davis87.5331512.556
CS Bakersfield69.4001016.385
UC San Diego411.267918.333
CS Northridge313.188621.222
Cal Poly115.063721.250

___

Monday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Drake144.778236.793
Bradley144.778218.724
Indiana St.135.722209.690
S. Illinois126.667209.690
Belmont126.6671910.655
Murray St.108.5561513.536
Missouri St.108.5561414.500
N. Iowa99.5001315.464
Valparaiso513.2781118.379
Illinois St.513.2781019.345
Ill.-Chicago315.1671118.379
Evansville117.056524.172

___

Sunday's Games

Bradley 50, S. Illinois 48

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 73

Drake 70, Belmont 56

Tuesday's Games

Murray St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

