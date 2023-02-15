AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|10
|.600
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|5
|.583
|20
|7
|.741
|Bryant
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|UMBC
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|10
|.630
|New Hampshire
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|21
|.222
___
Wednesday's Games
UMBC at Albany (NY), 6 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Bryant, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Memphis
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Tulane
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|12
|.520
|SMU
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|South Florida
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulsa
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|19
|.208
___
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Temple, 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Fordham
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Saint Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Duquesne
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|La Salle
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Richmond
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Davidson
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
___
Tuesday's Games
Loyola Chicago 64, UMass 62
Wednesday's Games
Saint Joseph's at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 6 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 6 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dayton at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Virginia
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|4
|.826
|Miami
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Clemson
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|NC State
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Duke
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Syracuse
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|North Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Florida St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|18
|.308
|Boston College
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Virginia Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|10
|.600
|Notre Dame
|2
|13
|.133
|10
|16
|.385
|Georgia Tech
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisville
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
___
Tuesday's Games
Duke 68, Notre Dame 64
Syracuse 75, NC State 72
Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 58
Wednesday's Games
Florida St. at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Kennesaw St.
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|Stetson
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Lipscomb
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|North Alabama
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Bellarmine
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Queens (NC)
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Austin Peay
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|19
|.296
___
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Queens (NC) at Jacksonville St., 6 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Kansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|TCU
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|West Virginia
|4
|9
|.308
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
___
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma 79, Kansas St. 65
Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76
Wednesday's Games
TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Xavier
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Providence
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UConn
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Villanova
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|St. John's
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|11
|.593
|Butler
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|Georgetown
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|21
|.222
___
Tuesday's Games
Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 68
Providence 94, Creighton 86, 2OT
Villanova 62, Butler 50
St. John's 92, DePaul 83, 2OT
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Marquette, 6 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|13
|0
|1.000
|19
|7
|.731
|Montana St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|13
|.500
|Montana
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Idaho St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacramento St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Portland St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|N. Colorado
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Idaho
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
___
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|Radford
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|10
|.630
|Longwood
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Campbell
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Winthrop
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Charleston Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|High Point
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|15
|.423
|Presbyterian
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
___
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|3
|.885
|Indiana
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Northwestern
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Illinois
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Maryland
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Wisconsin
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio St.
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Minnesota
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|16
|.304
___
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. 93, Illinois 81
Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Michigan St., ppd.
Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|4
|.833
|UC Irvine
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|8
|.692
|UC Riverside
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Long Beach St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|11
|.560
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|UC San Diego
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
|CS Northridge
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|19
|.269
___
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
