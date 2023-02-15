AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Vermont92.8181510.600
Binghamton74.6361113.458
Mass.-Lowell75.583207.741
Bryant75.583169.640
UMBC75.5831710.630
New Hampshire65.5451112.478
NJIT47.364717.292
Maine48.3331015.400
Albany (NY)111.083621.222

___

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 6 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Bryant, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Houston111.917232.920
Memphis93.750196.760
Tulane93.750167.696
Cincinnati85.615179.654
Temple85.6151412.538
UCF66.500159.625
Wichita St.67.4621312.520
SMU49.308917.346
East Carolina38.2731212.500
South Florida39.2501015.400
Tulsa112.077519.208

___

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Temple, 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
VCU93.750187.720
Dayton94.692179.654
Fordham84.667205.800
Saint Louis84.667169.640
Duquesne75.583178.680
Saint Joseph's76.5381312.520
St. Bonaventure76.5381313.500
George Washington66.5001213.480
La Salle66.5001213.480
George Mason67.4621412.538
Richmond67.4621313.500
Davidson48.3331113.458
Rhode Island48.333816.333
UMass410.2861313.500
Loyola Chicago310.231916.360

___

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago 64, UMass 62

Wednesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 6 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 6 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dayton at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh123.800197.731
Virginia113.786194.826
Miami124.750215.808
Clemson104.714187.720
NC State106.625207.741
Duke96.600188.692
Wake Forest96.600179.654
Syracuse96.6001610.615
North Carolina87.5331610.615
Florida St.69.400818.308
Boston College610.3751215.444
Virginia Tech59.3571510.600
Notre Dame213.1331016.385
Georgia Tech213.133916.360
Louisville113.071322.120

___

Tuesday's Games

Duke 68, Notre Dame 64

Syracuse 75, NC State 72

Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 58

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Liberty122.857216.778
Kennesaw St.122.857207.741
E. Kentucky104.7141710.630
Stetson95.6431411.560
Lipscomb86.5711611.593
North Alabama86.5711611.593
Bellarmine77.5001215.444
Florida Gulf Coast68.4291611.593
Queens (NC)68.4291611.593
North Florida68.4291115.423
Jacksonville59.3571213.480
Cent. Arkansas410.286918.333
Jacksonville St.311.2141017.370
Austin Peay212.143819.296

___

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) at Jacksonville St., 6 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas94.692215.808
Baylor94.692206.769
Texas94.692206.769
Iowa St.75.583168.667
Kansas St.76.538197.731
Oklahoma St.76.5381610.615
TCU66.500178.680
West Virginia49.3081511.577
Texas Tech310.2311412.538
Oklahoma310.2311313.500

___

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma 79, Kansas St. 65

Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette123.800206.769
Xavier113.786196.760
Providence114.733197.731
Creighton114.733179.654
Seton Hall97.5631611.593
UConn87.533197.731
Villanova78.4671313.500
St. John's610.3751611.593
Butler511.3131314.481
DePaul312.200917.346
Georgetown115.063621.222

___

Tuesday's Games

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 68

Providence 94, Creighton 86, 2OT

Villanova 62, Butler 50

St. John's 92, DePaul 83, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Marquette, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1301.000197.731
Montana St.113.786189.667
Weber St.85.6151313.500
Montana86.5711412.538
Idaho St.67.462917.346
Sacramento St.58.3851214.462
Portland St.58.3851115.423
N. Colorado59.3571016.385
Idaho310.231917.346
N. Arizona311.214720.259

___

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville122.857207.741
Radford113.7861710.630
Longwood104.714189.667
Gardner-Webb104.7141511.577
SC-Upstate77.5001213.480
Campbell68.4291115.423
Winthrop68.4291116.407
Charleston Southern410.286817.320
High Point311.2141115.423
Presbyterian113.071522.185

___

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue123.800233.885
Indiana95.643187.720
Northwestern95.643187.720
Illinois86.571178.680
Maryland86.571178.680
Iowa86.571169.640
Michigan St.86.571169.640
Rutgers87.5331610.615
Michigan87.5331412.538
Wisconsin78.4671510.600
Penn St.69.4001511.577
Nebraska610.3751314.481
Ohio St.311.2141114.440
Minnesota112.077716.304

___

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. 93, Illinois 81

Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., ppd.

Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara112.846204.833
UC Irvine103.769178.680
Hawaii95.643188.692
UC Riverside95.6431610.615
Long Beach St.95.6431511.577
Cal St.-Fullerton86.5711412.538
UC Davis76.5381411.560
CS Bakersfield59.357916.360
UC San Diego310.231817.320
CS Northridge311.214619.240
Cal Poly113.071719.269

___

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

