AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Vermont102.8331610.615
Binghamton84.6671213.480
Mass.-Lowell85.615217.750
Bryant76.5381610.615
UMBC76.5381711.607
New Hampshire66.5001113.458
Maine48.3331015.400
NJIT48.333718.280
Albany (NY)211.154721.250

___

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 12 p.m.

UMBC at New Hampshire, 12 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 12 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Houston121.923242.923
Memphis103.769206.769
Tulane93.750167.696
Cincinnati86.5711710.630
Temple86.5711413.519
Wichita St.77.5001412.538
UCF67.4621510.600
East Carolina48.3331312.520
South Florida49.3081115.423
SMU410.286918.333
Tulsa113.071520.200

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 80, SMU 65

Wichita St. 79, Temple 65

Memphis 64, UCF 63

Saturday's Games

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 11 a.m.

Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
VCU103.769197.731
Fordham94.692215.808
Dayton94.692179.654
Saint Louis94.692179.654
Duquesne85.615188.692
La Salle76.5381313.500
George Mason77.5001512.556
Saint Joseph's77.5001313.500
St. Bonaventure77.5001314.481
George Washington67.4621214.462
Richmond68.4291314.481
Davidson49.3081114.440
Rhode Island49.308817.320
UMass410.2861313.500
Loyola Chicago310.231916.360

___

Friday's Games

Dayton at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Davidson, 11:30 a.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Fordham at VCU, 1:30 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason, 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Virginia123.800204.833
Pittsburgh123.800197.731
Miami124.750215.808
Clemson114.733197.731
NC State106.625207.741
Duke96.600188.692
Wake Forest96.600179.654
Syracuse96.6001610.615
North Carolina87.5331610.615
Boston College610.3751215.444
Florida St.610.375819.296
Virginia Tech510.3331511.577
Georgia Tech313.1881016.385
Notre Dame213.1331016.385
Louisville114.067323.115

___

Saturday's Games

Boston College at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Florida Tech at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Carolina at NC State, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.132.867217.750
Liberty123.800217.750
E. Kentucky114.7331810.643
Stetson105.6671511.577
North Alabama96.6001711.607
Lipscomb87.5331612.571
North Florida78.4671215.444
Bellarmine78.4671216.429
Florida Gulf Coast69.4001612.571
Queens (NC)69.4001612.571
Jacksonville69.4001313.500
Jacksonville St.411.2671117.393
Cent. Arkansas411.267919.321
Austin Peay213.133820.286

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville St. 76, Queens (NC) 69

Kennesaw St. 88, Liberty 81

North Alabama 70, Bellarmine 57

E. Kentucky 74, Cent. Arkansas 58

Jacksonville 60, Austin Peay 56

North Florida 114, Lipscomb 111, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas94.692215.808
Baylor94.692206.769
Texas94.692206.769
Iowa St.85.615178.680
Kansas St.76.538197.731
Oklahoma St.76.5381610.615
TCU67.462179.654
West Virginia49.3081511.577
Texas Tech310.2311412.538
Oklahoma310.2311313.500

___

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette133.813216.778
Providence114.733197.731
Xavier114.733197.731
Creighton114.733179.654
Seton Hall97.5631611.593
UConn87.533197.731
Villanova78.4671313.500
St. John's610.3751611.593
Butler511.3131314.481
DePaul312.200917.346
Georgetown115.063621.222

___

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall at UConn, 11 a.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1401.000207.741
Montana St.113.786189.667
Weber St.95.6431413.519
Montana86.5711412.538
Portland St.68.4291215.444
Idaho St.68.429918.333
Sacramento St.59.3571215.444
N. Colorado510.3331017.370
Idaho410.2861017.370
N. Arizona312.200721.250

___

Thursday's Games

E. Washington 72, N. Arizona 55

Idaho 84, N. Colorado 82

Portland St. 79, Idaho St. 70

Weber St. 52, Sacramento St. 49

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville132.867217.750
Radford114.7331711.607
Longwood105.6671810.643
Gardner-Webb105.6671512.556
SC-Upstate87.5331313.500
Campbell78.4671215.444
Winthrop78.4671216.429
High Point411.2671215.444
Charleston Southern411.267818.308
Presbyterian114.067523.179

___

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville 63, Radford 54

Saturday's Games

Presbyterian at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue124.750234.852
Northwestern105.667197.731
Indiana96.600188.692
Maryland96.600188.692
Iowa96.600179.654
Illinois86.571178.680
Michigan St.86.571169.640
Rutgers87.5331610.615
Michigan87.5331412.538
Wisconsin78.4671510.600
Penn St.69.4001511.577
Nebraska610.3751314.481
Ohio St.312.2001115.423
Minnesota112.077716.304

___

Thursday's Games

Maryland 68, Purdue 54

Iowa 92, Ohio St. 75

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 12 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara113.786205.800
UC Irvine113.786188.692
UC Riverside105.6671710.630
Hawaii95.643188.692
Cal St.-Fullerton96.6001512.556
Long Beach St.96.6001512.556
UC Davis86.5711511.577
CS Bakersfield69.4001016.385
UC San Diego311.214818.308
CS Northridge312.200620.231
Cal Poly114.067720.259

___

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 9 p.m.

