AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Binghamton
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|13
|.480
|Mass.-Lowell
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|7
|.750
|Bryant
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|UMBC
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|11
|.607
|New Hampshire
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|NJIT
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Albany (NY)
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 12 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, 12 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 12 p.m.
Vermont at NJIT, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|2
|.923
|Memphis
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Tulane
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Temple
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Wichita St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|East Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|SMU
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
___
Thursday's Games
Houston 80, SMU 65
Wichita St. 79, Temple 65
Memphis 64, UCF 63
Saturday's Games
Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at UCF, 11 a.m.
Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Fordham
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Dayton
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Saint Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|La Salle
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|George Mason
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|George Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Richmond
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Davidson
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Rhode Island
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|17
|.320
|UMass
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
___
Friday's Games
Dayton at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Saint Joseph's at Davidson, 11:30 a.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 1:30 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 3 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|4
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Clemson
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|NC State
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Duke
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Syracuse
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|North Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Boston College
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Florida St.
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|19
|.296
|Virginia Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Georgia Tech
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|16
|.385
|Notre Dame
|2
|13
|.133
|10
|16
|.385
|Louisville
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
___
Saturday's Games
Boston College at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Florida Tech at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at NC State, 12 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Liberty
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|E. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|10
|.643
|Stetson
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|North Alabama
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Lipscomb
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|North Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|15
|.444
|Bellarmine
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Queens (NC)
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Jacksonville
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|2
|13
|.133
|8
|20
|.286
___
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville St. 76, Queens (NC) 69
Kennesaw St. 88, Liberty 81
North Alabama 70, Bellarmine 57
E. Kentucky 74, Cent. Arkansas 58
Jacksonville 60, Austin Peay 56
North Florida 114, Lipscomb 111, 2OT
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
North Florida at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Kansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|TCU
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|West Virginia
|4
|9
|.308
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
___
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 1 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Providence
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Xavier
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UConn
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Villanova
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|St. John's
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|11
|.593
|Butler
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|Georgetown
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall at UConn, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Xavier, 3 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|14
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
|.741
|Montana St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|13
|.519
|Montana
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Idaho St.
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|N. Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|N. Arizona
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday's Games
E. Washington 72, N. Arizona 55
Idaho 84, N. Colorado 82
Portland St. 79, Idaho St. 70
Weber St. 52, Sacramento St. 49
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Radford
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|11
|.607
|Longwood
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|SC-Upstate
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Campbell
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|15
|.444
|Winthrop
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|High Point
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|15
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|Presbyterian
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville 63, Radford 54
Saturday's Games
Presbyterian at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Northwestern
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Indiana
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Maryland
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Illinois
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Wisconsin
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio St.
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|15
|.423
|Minnesota
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|16
|.304
___
Thursday's Games
Maryland 68, Purdue 54
Iowa 92, Ohio St. 75
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ohio St. at Purdue, 12 p.m.
Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|UC Irvine
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|UC Riverside
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|8
|.692
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|UC Davis
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|UC San Diego
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
|Cal Poly
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|20
|.259
___
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 9 p.m.
