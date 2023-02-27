AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|2
|.931
|Memphis
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Tulane
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Wichita St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|UCF
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|South Florida
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulsa
|1
|16
|.059
|5
|23
|.179
___
Sunday's Games
Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73
Wichita St. 83, Tulane 76
UCF 68, Tulsa 49
Wednesday's Games
Tulsa at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|6
|.778
|Clemson
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Duke
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|NC State
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|North Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Wake Forest
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Boston College
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Florida St.
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|20
|.310
|Virginia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|13
|.552
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Notre Dame
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|19
|.345
|Louisville
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|25
|.138
___
Monday's Games
North Carolina at Florida St., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Texas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Kansas St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas Tech
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|West Virginia
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|15
|.483
___
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Providence
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Xavier
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Villanova
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|St. John's
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Georgetown
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
___
Sunday's Games
Providence 88, Georgetown 68
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Indiana
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Northwestern
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Michigan St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|Wisconsin
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|12
|.571
|Nebraska
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Ohio St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Minnesota
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|20
|.259
___
Sunday's Games
Maryland 75, Northwestern 59
Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60
Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT
Rutgers 59, Penn St. 56
Tuesday's Games
Iowa at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Maryland at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sunday's Games
Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75
S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65
Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 53
Bradley 73, Drake 61
Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 76, OT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|4
|.862
|Arizona
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Southern Cal
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Arizona St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Oregon
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Utah
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|15
|.500
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Stanford
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Oregon St.
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|19
|.345
|California
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|26
|.103
___
Sunday's Games
UCLA 60, Colorado 56
Stanford 81, Washington 69
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|4
|.862
|Texas A&M
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|8
|.724
|Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Tennessee
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Missouri
|9
|7
|.563
|21
|8
|.724
|Auburn
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Vanderbilt
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Arkansas
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Mississippi St.
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Georgia
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Mississippi
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|South Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
|LSU
|2
|14
|.125
|13
|16
|.448
___
Tuesday's Games
Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m.
