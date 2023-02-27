AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Houston151.938272.931
Memphis124.750227.759
Tulane105.667179.654
Cincinnati107.5881911.633
Temple97.5631514.517
Wichita St.88.5001513.536
UCF79.4381612.571
South Florida610.3751316.448
East Carolina510.3331414.500
SMU511.3131019.345
Tulsa116.059523.179

Sunday's Games

Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73

Wichita St. 83, Tulane 76

UCF 68, Tulsa 49

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh144.778218.724
Miami145.737236.793
Virginia135.722216.778
Clemson135.722218.724
Duke126.667218.724
NC State127.632228.733
North Carolina108.5561811.621
Wake Forest108.5561811.621
Syracuse99.5001613.552
Boston College810.4441415.483
Florida St.711.389920.310
Virginia Tech612.3331613.552
Georgia Tech414.2221217.414
Notre Dame216.1111019.345
Louisville216.111425.138

Monday's Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas124.750245.828
Texas115.688227.759
Kansas St.106.625227.759
Baylor106.625218.724
TCU88.5001910.655
Iowa St.88.5001711.607
Oklahoma St.79.4381613.552
Texas Tech511.3131613.552
West Virginia511.3131613.552
Oklahoma412.2501415.483

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette153.833236.793
Providence135.722218.724
Xavier135.722218.724
Creighton126.6671811.621
UConn117.611227.759
Seton Hall99.5001613.552
Villanova99.5001514.517
St. John's712.3681713.567
Butler612.3331415.483
DePaul315.167920.310
Georgetown217.105723.233

Sunday's Games

Providence 88, Georgetown 68

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue135.722245.828
Indiana117.611209.690
Maryland117.611209.690
Northwestern117.611209.690
Michigan117.6111712.586
Illinois108.5561910.655
Iowa108.5561811.621
Rutgers108.5561811.621
Michigan St.98.5291711.607
Penn St.810.4441712.586
Wisconsin810.4441612.571
Nebraska810.4441514.517
Ohio St.414.2221217.414
Minnesota116.059720.259

Sunday's Games

Maryland 75, Northwestern 59

Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60

Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT

Rutgers 59, Penn St. 56

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.00000.000
Bradley00.00000.000
Drake00.00000.000
Evansville00.00000.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00000.000
Indiana St.00.00000.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00000.000
N. Iowa00.00000.000
S. Illinois00.00000.000
Valparaiso00.00000.000

Sunday's Games

Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75

S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65

Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 53

Bradley 73, Drake 61

Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 76, OT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UCLA162.889254.862
Arizona135.722245.828
Southern Cal135.722218.724
Arizona St.117.611209.690
Oregon108.5561613.552
Utah109.5261713.567
Washington St.109.5261515.500
Washington811.4211614.533
Colorado712.3681515.500
Stanford612.3331217.414
Oregon St.414.2221019.345
California216.111326.103

Sunday's Games

UCLA 60, Colorado 56

Stanford 81, Washington 69

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Alabama151.938254.862
Texas A&M133.813218.724
Kentucky115.688209.690
Tennessee106.625218.724
Missouri97.563218.724
Auburn97.5631910.655
Vanderbilt97.5631613.552
Arkansas88.5001910.655
Mississippi St.79.4381910.655
Florida79.4381415.483
Georgia610.3751613.552
Mississippi313.1881118.379
South Carolina313.1881019.345
LSU214.1251316.448

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m.

