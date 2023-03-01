ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Dayton
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Fordham
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|George Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Davidson
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Richmond
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|La Salle
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|19
|.321
___
Tuesday's Games
Dayton 77, La Salle 53
VCU 79, Saint Louis 67
Wednesday's Games
George Washington at Davidson, 6 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dayton at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Duke
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Clemson
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|NC State
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|North Carolina
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Wake Forest
|10
|9
|.526
|18
|12
|.600
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Boston College
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Florida St.
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|21
|.300
|Georgia Tech
|5
|14
|.263
|13
|17
|.433
|Notre Dame
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|19
|.345
|Louisville
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|26
|.133
___
Tuesday's Games
Duke 71, NC State 67
Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76
Virginia 64, Clemson 57
Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69
Virginia Tech 71, Louisville 54
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Texas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Kansas St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|West Virginia
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas Tech
|5
|12
|.294
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|15
|.483
___
Tuesday's Games
Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Providence
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Xavier
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Villanova
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Seton Hall
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|St. John's
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|14
|16
|.467
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Georgetown
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
___
Tuesday's Games
Marquette 72, Butler 56
Villanova 76, Seton Hall 72
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Northwestern
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Indiana
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Penn St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|Wisconsin
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|12
|.571
|Nebraska
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Ohio St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Minnesota
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|20
|.259
___
Tuesday's Games
Iowa 90, Indiana 68
Michigan St. 80, Nebraska 67
Wednesday's Games
Maryland at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday's Games
Stanford at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.
California at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 10 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tuesday's Games
Florida 77, Georgia 67
Texas A&M 69, Mississippi 61
Mississippi St. 74, South Carolina 68
Tennessee 75, Arkansas 57
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
