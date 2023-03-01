ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
VCU143.824237.767
Dayton125.7062010.667
Fordham115.688236.793
Saint Louis116.6471911.633
Duquesne97.5631910.655
George Mason97.5631712.586
George Washington97.5631514.517
St. Bonaventure89.4711416.467
Davidson79.4381414.500
Richmond79.4381415.483
Saint Joseph's710.4121316.448
La Salle710.4121317.433
UMass511.3131414.500
Rhode Island412.250820.286
Loyola Chicago313.188919.321

___

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 77, La Salle 53

VCU 79, Saint Louis 67

Wednesday's Games

George Washington at Davidson, 6 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh144.778218.724
Miami145.737236.793
Virginia145.737226.786
Duke136.684228.733
Clemson136.684219.700
NC State128.600229.710
North Carolina118.5791911.633
Wake Forest109.5261812.600
Syracuse910.4741614.533
Boston College910.4741515.500
Virginia Tech712.3681713.567
Florida St.712.368921.300
Georgia Tech514.2631317.433
Notre Dame216.1111019.345
Louisville217.105426.133

___

Tuesday's Games

Duke 71, NC State 67

Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Virginia 64, Clemson 57

Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69

Virginia Tech 71, Louisville 54

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas134.765255.833
Texas115.688227.759
Baylor116.647228.733
Kansas St.106.625227.759
TCU88.5001910.655
Iowa St.89.4711712.586
Oklahoma St.710.4121614.533
West Virginia611.3531713.567
Texas Tech512.2941614.533
Oklahoma412.2501415.483

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette163.842246.800
Providence135.722218.724
Xavier135.722218.724
Creighton126.6671811.621
UConn117.611227.759
Villanova109.5261614.533
Seton Hall910.4741614.533
St. John's712.3681713.567
Butler613.3161416.467
DePaul315.167920.310
Georgetown217.105723.233

___

Tuesday's Games

Marquette 72, Butler 56

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 72

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue135.722245.828
Maryland117.611209.690
Northwestern117.611209.690
Michigan117.6111712.586
Indiana118.5792010.667
Iowa118.5791911.633
Illinois108.5561910.655
Michigan St.108.5561811.621
Rutgers108.5561811.621
Penn St.810.4441712.586
Wisconsin810.4441612.571
Nebraska811.4211515.500
Ohio St.414.2221217.414
Minnesota116.059720.259

___

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 90, Indiana 68

Michigan St. 80, Nebraska 67

Wednesday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.00000.000
Bradley00.00000.000
Drake00.00000.000
Evansville00.00000.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00000.000
Indiana St.00.00000.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00000.000
N. Iowa00.00000.000
S. Illinois00.00000.000
Valparaiso00.00000.000

___

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

___

Thursday's Games

Stanford at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.

California at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 10 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

___

Tuesday's Games

Florida 77, Georgia 67

Texas A&M 69, Mississippi 61

Mississippi St. 74, South Carolina 68

Tennessee 75, Arkansas 57

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
BYU00.00000.000
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pacific00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00000.000
Portland00.00000.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00000.000
San Francisco00.00000.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video