ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|NC State
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|7
|.759
|Duke
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Wake Forest
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Boston College
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Florida St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|20
|.286
|Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|2
|15
|.118
|10
|18
|.357
|Louisville
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|24
|.143
___
Saturday's Games
Clemson at NC State, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Kansas St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Iowa St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|West Virginia
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
___
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 11 a.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Texas at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 3 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Xavier
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|UConn
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Villanova
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|St. John's
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|Georgetown
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|22
|.241
___
Friday's Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UConn vs. St. John's at New York, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Northwestern
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Indiana
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Maryland
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Rutgers
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Wisconsin
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|11
|.593
|Nebraska
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Minnesota
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|19
|.269
___
Thursday's Games
Penn St. 75, Ohio St. 71
Michigan 58, Rutgers 45
Illinois 66, Northwestern 62
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Bradley
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Illinois
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Belmont
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Missouri St.
|11
|8
|.579
|15
|14
|.517
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|N. Iowa
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|16
|.448
|Valparaiso
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|19
|.367
|Illinois St.
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|15
|.211
|12
|18
|.400
|Evansville
|1
|18
|.053
|5
|25
|.167
___
Sunday's Games
Belmont at N. Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|4
|.857
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|12
|.586
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Stanford
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|25
|.107
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 65, California 56
Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65
Washington St. 67, Stanford 63
UCLA 78, Utah 71
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 1 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Texas A&M
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Auburn
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Vanderbilt
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgia
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|South Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|LSU
|2
|13
|.133
|13
|15
|.464
|Mississippi
|2
|13
|.133
|10
|18
|.357
___
Saturday's Games
Missouri at Georgia, 12 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|5
|.833
|Gonzaga
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|5
|.828
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|8
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|San Francisco
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|12
|.600
|BYU
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Pacific
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|Portland
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|San Diego
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|18
|.379
|Pepperdine
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|20
|.310
___
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52
Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82
Gonzaga 97, San Diego 72
San Francisco 92, Portland 89
Saturday's Games
Portland at Pacific, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9:30 p.m.
