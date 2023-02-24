ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Miami144.778235.821
Virginia134.765215.808
Pittsburgh134.765208.714
Clemson125.706208.714
NC State126.667227.759
Duke116.647208.714
North Carolina98.5291711.607
Wake Forest98.5291711.607
Syracuse98.5291612.571
Boston College810.4441415.483
Virginia Tech611.3531612.571
Florida St.611.353820.286
Georgia Tech314.1761117.393
Notre Dame215.1181018.357
Louisville215.118424.143

___

Saturday's Games

Clemson at NC State, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas114.733235.821
Texas114.733226.786
Kansas St.96.600217.750
Baylor96.600208.714
Iowa St.87.5331710.630
TCU78.4671810.643
Oklahoma St.78.4671612.571
Texas Tech510.3331612.571
West Virginia510.3331612.571
Oklahoma312.2001315.464

___

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 11 a.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Texas at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette143.824226.786
Providence125.706208.714
Xavier125.706208.714
Creighton125.7061810.643
UConn107.588217.750
Seton Hall98.5291612.571
Villanova89.4711414.500
St. John's711.3891712.586
Butler612.3331415.483
DePaul314.176919.321
Georgetown216.111722.241

___

Friday's Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UConn vs. St. John's at New York, 11 a.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 11 a.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Northwestern116.647208.714
Illinois107.588199.679
Indiana107.588199.679
Maryland107.588199.679
Michigan107.5881612.571
Michigan St.97.5631710.630
Iowa98.5291711.607
Rutgers98.5291711.607
Penn St.89.4711711.607
Wisconsin89.4711611.593
Nebraska710.4121414.500
Ohio St.314.1761117.393
Minnesota115.063719.269

___

Thursday's Games

Penn St. 75, Ohio St. 71

Michigan 58, Rutgers 45

Illinois 66, Northwestern 62

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Drake154.789246.800
Bradley154.789228.733
S. Illinois136.684219.700
Belmont136.6842010.667
Indiana St.136.6842010.667
Missouri St.118.5791514.517
Murray St.109.5261514.517
N. Iowa910.4741316.448
Valparaiso514.2631119.367
Illinois St.514.2631020.333
Ill.-Chicago415.2111218.400
Evansville118.053525.167

___

Sunday's Games

Belmont at N. Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UCLA152.882244.857
Arizona134.765244.857
Southern Cal125.706208.714
Arizona St.107.588199.679
Utah108.5561712.586
Oregon98.5291513.536
Washington St.99.5001415.483
Washington810.4441613.552
Colorado711.3891514.517
Stanford512.2941117.393
Oregon St.413.2351018.357
California215.118325.107

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 65, California 56

Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65

Washington St. 67, Stanford 63

UCLA 78, Utah 71

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 1 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Alabama141.933244.857
Texas A&M132.867217.750
Kentucky105.667199.679
Tennessee96.600208.714
Auburn96.600199.679
Missouri87.533208.714
Arkansas87.533199.679
Vanderbilt87.5331513.536
Florida78.4671414.500
Mississippi St.69.4001810.643
Georgia69.4001612.571
South Carolina312.2001018.357
LSU213.1331315.464
Mississippi213.1331018.357

___

Saturday's Games

Missouri at Georgia, 12 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)141.933255.833
Gonzaga132.867245.828
Santa Clara105.667228.733
Loyola Marymount87.5331811.621
San Francisco78.4671812.600
BYU69.4001614.533
Pacific69.4001317.433
Portland510.3331317.433
San Diego411.2671118.379
Pepperdine213.133920.310

___

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52

Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82

Gonzaga 97, San Diego 72

San Francisco 92, Portland 89

Saturday's Games

Portland at Pacific, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9:30 p.m.

