AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Vermont112.8461710.630
Mass.-Lowell95.643227.759
Binghamton85.6151214.462
Bryant76.5381610.615
New Hampshire76.5381213.480
UMBC77.5001712.586
Maine58.3851115.423
NJIT49.308719.269
Albany (NY)212.143722.241

___

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5 p.m.

Bryant at NJIT, 6 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Houston131.929252.926
Tulane103.769177.708
Memphis104.714207.741
Cincinnati96.6001810.643
Temple96.6001513.536
Wichita St.77.5001412.538
UCF68.4291511.577
East Carolina59.3571413.519
SMU510.3331018.357
South Florida410.2861116.407
Tulsa115.063522.185

___

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina 62, Tulsa 60

Wednesday's Games

Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
VCU123.800217.750
Dayton104.714189.667
Saint Louis105.6671810.643
Fordham95.643216.778
Duquesne86.571189.667
George Mason87.5331612.571
George Washington77.5001314.481
La Salle77.5001314.481
Richmond78.4671414.500
St. Bonaventure78.4671315.464
Saint Joseph's79.4381315.464
Davidson59.3571214.462
UMass510.3331413.519
Rhode Island410.286818.308
Loyola Chicago311.214917.346

___

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 81, Saint Louis 78

VCU 88, Saint Joseph's 63

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 6 p.m.

George Washington at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Richmond at VCU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Virginia133.813214.840
Miami144.778235.821
Pittsburgh134.765208.714
Clemson115.688198.704
NC State116.647217.750
Duke116.647208.714
Wake Forest97.5631710.630
Syracuse97.5631611.593
North Carolina88.5001611.593
Boston College710.4121315.464
Virginia Tech611.3531612.571
Florida St.611.353820.286
Georgia Tech314.1761117.393
Notre Dame214.1251017.370
Louisville215.118424.143

___

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 76, Georgia Tech 68

Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70

Wednesday's Games

Virginia at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Liberty133.813227.759
Kennesaw St.133.813218.724
E. Kentucky115.6881811.621
Stetson115.6881611.593
North Alabama106.6251811.621
Lipscomb97.5631712.586
Bellarmine88.5001316.448
Queens (NC)79.4381712.586
North Florida79.4381216.429
Florida Gulf Coast610.3751613.552
Jacksonville610.3751314.481
Jacksonville St.412.2501118.379
Cent. Arkansas412.250920.310
Austin Peay313.188920.310

___

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Florida, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas114.733235.821
Texas114.733226.786
Kansas St.96.600217.750
Baylor96.600208.714
Iowa St.87.5331710.630
TCU78.4671810.643
Oklahoma St.78.4671612.571
Texas Tech510.3331612.571
West Virginia510.3331612.571
Oklahoma312.2001315.464

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. 75, Baylor 65

Texas Tech 74, Oklahoma 63

Texas 72, Iowa St. 54

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Marquette143.824226.786
Providence124.750207.741
Xavier125.706208.714
Creighton125.7061810.643
UConn97.563207.741
Seton Hall98.5291612.571
Villanova89.4711414.500
St. John's611.3531612.571
Butler512.2941315.464
DePaul313.188918.333
Georgetown215.118721.250

___

Tuesday's Games

Villanova 64, Xavier 63

Marquette 73, Creighton 71

Wednesday's Games

Providence at UConn, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

St. John's at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1501.000217.750
Montana St.123.800199.679
Weber St.105.6671513.536
Montana87.5331413.519
Sacramento St.69.4001315.464
Portland St.69.4001216.429
Idaho St.69.400919.321
N. Colorado511.3131018.357
Idaho411.2671018.357
N. Arizona412.250821.276

___

Thursday's Games

Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville142.875227.759
Longwood115.6881910.655
Radford115.6881712.586
Gardner-Webb106.6251513.536
SC-Upstate88.5001314.481
Campbell88.5001315.464
Winthrop88.5001316.448
High Point511.3131315.464
Charleston Southern412.250819.296
Presbyterian115.063524.172

___

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Northwestern115.688207.741
Indiana107.588199.679
Illinois97.563189.667
Maryland97.563189.667
Iowa97.5631710.630
Michigan St.97.5631710.630
Rutgers97.5631710.630
Michigan97.5631512.556
Penn St.79.4381611.593
Wisconsin79.4381511.577
Nebraska710.4121414.500
Ohio St.313.1881116.407
Minnesota114.067718.280

___

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. 80, Indiana 65

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine133.813208.714
UC Riverside125.7061910.655
UC Santa Barbara115.688207.741
Hawaii115.688208.714
Cal St.-Fullerton116.6471712.586
UC Davis97.5631612.571
Long Beach St.97.5631513.536
CS Bakersfield610.3751017.370
UC San Diego412.250919.321
CS Northridge314.176622.214
Cal Poly116.059722.241

___

Thursday's Games

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UCLA142.875234.852
Arizona134.765244.857
Southern Cal115.688198.704
Arizona St.107.588199.679
Utah107.5881711.607
Oregon98.5291513.536
Washington St.89.4711315.464
Colorado710.4121513.536
Washington710.4121513.536
Stanford511.3131116.407
Oregon St.413.2351018.357
California214.125324.111

___

Thursday's Games

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Drake144.778236.793
Bradley144.778218.724
Indiana St.135.722209.690
S. Illinois126.667209.690
Belmont126.6671910.655
Missouri St.118.5791514.517
Murray St.109.5261514.517
N. Iowa99.5001315.464
Valparaiso513.2781118.379
Illinois St.513.2781019.345
Ill.-Chicago315.1671118.379
Evansville117.056524.172

___

Tuesday's Games

Missouri St. 84, Murray St. 69

Wednesday's Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video