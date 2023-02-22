AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|10
|.630
|Mass.-Lowell
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|7
|.759
|Binghamton
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|14
|.462
|Bryant
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Maine
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|NJIT
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Albany (NY)
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5 p.m.
Bryant at NJIT, 6 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|2
|.926
|Tulane
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|East Carolina
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Tulsa
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
___
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 62, Tulsa 60
Wednesday's Games
Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Fordham
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Duquesne
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|La Salle
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Richmond
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Davidson
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|17
|.346
___
Tuesday's Games
Richmond 81, Saint Louis 78
VCU 88, Saint Joseph's 63
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 6 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Dayton at UMass, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Richmond at VCU, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|4
|.840
|Miami
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|NC State
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Duke
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|North Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Florida St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|20
|.286
|Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Louisville
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|24
|.143
___
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 76, Georgia Tech 68
Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70
Wednesday's Games
Virginia at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Kennesaw St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|8
|.724
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|11
|.621
|Stetson
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|North Alabama
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Bellarmine
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Queens (NC)
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Austin Peay
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|20
|.310
___
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Florida, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Kansas St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Iowa St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|West Virginia
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
___
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. 75, Baylor 65
Texas Tech 74, Oklahoma 63
Texas 72, Iowa St. 54
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Xavier
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|UConn
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|7
|.741
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Villanova
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|St. John's
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Butler
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|Georgetown
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
___
Tuesday's Games
Villanova 64, Xavier 63
Marquette 73, Creighton 71
Wednesday's Games
Providence at UConn, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.
St. John's at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|15
|0
|1.000
|21
|7
|.750
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Weber St.
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Montana
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Idaho St.
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|N. Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|N. Arizona
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
___
Thursday's Games
Idaho at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Longwood
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Radford
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|13
|.536
|SC-Upstate
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Winthrop
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|High Point
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
___
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Northwestern
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Indiana
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Illinois
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Maryland
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Penn St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|16
|.407
|Minnesota
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. 80, Indiana 65
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|UC Riverside
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Hawaii
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|12
|.586
|UC Davis
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|UC San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|CS Northridge
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Cal Poly
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday's Games
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|4
|.852
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Colorado
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Stanford
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
___
Thursday's Games
Washington at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Bradley
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Indiana St.
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|S. Illinois
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Belmont
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Missouri St.
|11
|8
|.579
|15
|14
|.517
|Murray St.
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|N. Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Valparaiso
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|18
|.379
|Evansville
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|24
|.172
___
Tuesday's Games
Missouri St. 84, Murray St. 69
Wednesday's Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
