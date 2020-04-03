April 4
1937 — Byron Nelson wins the Masters by two strokes over Ralph Guldahl.
1938 — Henry Picard beats Ralph Guldahl and Harry Cooper by two shots to capture the Masters.
1983 — Lorenzo Charles scores on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg's 35-foot desperation shot falls short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA championship.
1986 — Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky breaks his NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.
1987 — New York's Denis Potvin, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, gets his 1,000th point.
1988 — Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds to power Kansas to its second NCAA championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.
1993 — Sheryl Swoopes shatters the women's championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.
1993 — Mario Andretti, 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an IndyCar race and first to win a race in four different decades.
1994 — Arkansas wins its first men's national championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.
1998 — Mark McGwire ties Willie Mays' NL record by hitting a home run in each of his first four games. McGwire launches a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory over the San Diego
2001 — Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.
2003 — Toronto's Lenny Wilkens sets the NBA record for most career losses when the Raptors fall to the Spurs 124-98. Wilkens, in his 30th year as an NBA coach, was already the winningest coach in league history with 1,292 victories.
2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.
2005 — Dmitri Young becomes the third player to hit three homers on opening day to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 11-2.
2005 — North Carolina defeats Illinois to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points and the Tar Heels don't allow a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes to defeat Illinois 75-70.
2010 — Yani Tseng wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title. Tseng holds off Suzann Pettersen by one stroke.
2011 — Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead UConn to a 53-41 win over Butler in the NCAA championship game. UConn coach Jim Calhoun wins his third national championship, something only four other coaches have done.
