March 28
1939 — The barnstorming Renaissance Five beat the NBL champion Oshkosh All-Stars 34-25 to win the first annual World Professional Basketball Tournament in Chicago. Sports reports make no mention of the fact that all the Rens are black and the All-Stars are all white.
1942 — Stanford defeats Dartmouth 53-38 for the NCAA basketball championship.
1944 — Arnold Ferrin's 22 points leads Utah to a 42-40 victory over Dartmouth for the NCAA championship.
1950 — CCNY beats Bradley 71-68 in the NCAA basketball final to become the only team to win the NIT and NCAA titles in the same year. CCNY topped Bradley 69-61 in the NIT on March 18.
1977 — Marquette downs North Carolina 67-59 for the NCAA basketball title.
1982 — Louisiana Tech beats Cheyney State 76-62 in the NCAA's first women's basketball championship. The tournament replaces the AIAW championship that had been held since 1972.
1985 — The North American Soccer League, reduced to two surviving franchises, suspends operations.
1989 — Southwestern Louisiana’s Cathy McAllister and Stefni Whitton pitch back-to-back perfect games against Southeastern Louisiana, a first in NCAA Division I softball history. McAllister strikes out 10 in a 5-0 victory and Whitton has 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 triumph.
1990 — Michael Jordan scores 69 points to help Chicago beat Cleveland 117-113 in overtime and clinch a playoff spot.
1992 — Christian Laettner hits a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give defending champion Duke a 104-103 overtime victory over Kentucky and a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four.
1992 — Eric Forkel tops Bob Vespi 217-133 in the title match of the $300,000 PBA National Championship. Vespi's 133 sets a record for the lowest score in tournament final history.
1993 — Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets scores his 69th and 70th goals of the season in a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles Kings. Selanne is the eighth player, and first rookie, to have a 70-goal NHL season.
1995 — Boston’s Dominique Wilkins scored 19 points in a 126-115 win at Miami, moving past Jerry West and into eighth place on the NBA’s scoring list.
2006 — Oklahoma center Courtney Paris is the first freshman selected for the AP’s All-America team in women's basketball.
2009 — Well Armed, ridden by Aaron Gryder, wins the $6 million Dubai World Cup by a record 14 lengths. The 6-year-old gelding claims the richest prize in horse racing.
2011 — Skylar Diggins scores 24 points and second-seeded Notre Dame upsets top-seeded Tennessee 73-59 to earn a spot in the women’s Final Four. The Fighting Irish came in 0-20 all-time against the Lady Vols. Nnemkadi Ogwumike has 23 points and 11 rebounds and sister Chiney adds 18 points, sending Stanford past Gonzaga 83-60 and into its fourth straight Final Four.
2012 — The NFL's new rule for postseason overtime is expanded to cover the regular season on a 30-2 vote by the NFL owners. All games that go into overtime cannot end on a field goal on the first possession.
2015 — Breanna Stewart has 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help UConn rout Texas 105-54, earning coach Geno Auriemma his 100th NCAA Tournament win. Auriemma is the second coach to reach the century mark, joining Pat Summitt, who finished with 112 victories
