Feb. 12
1937 — Cleveland is granted an NFL franchise. The Rams play in Cleveland for nine years before moving to Los Angeles. After the 1994 season, the Rams move to St. Louis.
1947 — Boston's Bill Cowley becomes the NHL all-time scoring leader when he scores a goal and an assist for the Bruins in a 10-1 win over the New York Rangers. Cowley's 529 points is one more than Syd Howe, who retired one year earlier.
1968 — Jean-Claude Killy of France wins the men's giant slalom in the Winter Olympics at Grenoble, his second gold medal en route to the Alpine triple crown.
1972 — The Soviet Union ice hockey team wins the gold medal with a 5-2 victory over Czechoslovakia at the Winter Olympics. The United States is awarded the silver because it had beaten and tied Czechoslovakia.
1985 — Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux becomes the first rookie to be named most valuable player at the NHL All-Star game. The 19-year-old center scores two goals, including the game-winner, and has an assist to lead the Wales Conference to a 6-4 win over the Campbell Conference.
1994 — Loy Allen Jr. becomes the first Winston Cup rookie to win a pole in the Daytona 500. Allen is .031 seconds quicker than six-time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.
1997 — Morocco's Hicham el Guerrouj breaks indoor track's oldest record, winning the mile in 3 minutes, 48.45 at the Flanders meet held in Ghent, Belgium. Ireland's Eamonn Coghlan ran 3:49.78 in 1983 in New York.
2003 — The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim win their 10th consecutive one-goal victory when Mike Leclerc scores 10 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. The Ducks break the NHL record for consecutive one-goal wins set by Ottawa in 1926-27.
2005 — Allen Iverson scores 60 points, a career high, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-99 victory over the Orlando Magic.
2007 — Duke, saddled by its first four-game losing skid in 11 years, falls out of The Associated Press men's poll for the first time since the end of the 1995-96 season. The Blue Devils had been in the media poll for 200 straight weeks — the second longest streak behind UCLA's record 221 weeks.
2014 — Tina Maze of Slovenia and Dominique Gisin of Switzerland tie for gold in the Olympic women's downhill. Both speed down the Rosa Khutor course in 1:41.57 seconds for the first gold-medal tie in Olympic alpine skiing history.
2018 — Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press men's basketball poll for first time since 1982, when Terry Holland was the coach and Ralph Sampson was the Cavaliers' star player.
2019 — Kavell Bigby-Williams's tip-in at the buzzer lifts No. 19 LSU to a 73-71 win over fifth-ranked Kentucky. With the game tied after Keldon Johnson makes two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drives the length of the court. His shot misses but Bigby-Williams gets the offensive rebound and scores to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It's just the sixth time ever that LSU had beaten Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.