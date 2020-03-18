March 19
1942 — The Thoroughbred Racing Associations of the United States is formed, with John C. Clark as president.
1950 — Babe Didrikson Zaharias shoots a record 298 and beats Clair Doran by eight strokes to capture the U.S. Women's Open.
1950 — The Rochester Royals close out the season with their 15th consecutive win, 97-66 over the Baltimore Bullets, setting an NBA record for the most consecutive wins at the end of a season.
1955 — San Francisco wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 77-63 victory over La Salle.
1955 — Dick Ricketts and Si Green combine for 56 points to lead Duquesne to a 70-58 triumph over Dayton in the NIT championship.
1956 — The Minneapolis Lakers post a 133-75 victory over the St. Louis Hawks for the biggest rout in NBA playoff history.
1960 — Ohio State wins the NCAA basketball title with a 75-55 victory against California.
1960 — Mach Herndon's 26 points leads Bradley to a 88-72 triumph over Providence for the NIT title. Lenny Wilkens scores 25 points for the Friars.
1966 — Texas Western wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 72-65 triumph over Kentucky.
1966 — Brigham Young beats New York University 97-84 for the NIT championship.
1972 — The Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women holds its first basketball championship and Immaculata beats West Chester State 52-48.
1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99 for the most lopsided victory in NBA history.
1994 — Hartford's Brian Propp reaches the 1,000-point mark with a goal in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
1998 — The U.S. women's soccer team sustains the worst loss in its 13-year history, falling 4-1 to reigning World Cup champion Norway in the Algarve Cup.
2004 — Tara Kirk of Stanford sets a world record in the 100-meter breaststroke during the second day of the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. Kirk finishes in 1:04.79, becoming the first woman to swim under 1:05 in the event.
2006 — Tennessee's Candace Parker is the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game, jamming one-handed on a breakaway 6:12 into the second-seeded Lady Vols' 102-54 victory against an Army team that was making its NCAA tournament debut.
2008 — The Toronto Raptors post a 96-54 victory over the Miami Heat. Miami's total ties the third-lowest mark in NBA history since the league began using a shot clock in the 1954-55 season.
2009 — The Cleveland Cavaliers commit only two turnovers, tying an NBA record and setting a franchise mark for fewest in a game, during a 97-92 overtime win over Portland. Cleveland matches the record set by Milwaukee against Indiana on April 1, 2006.
2009 — Alex Ovechkin scores his NHL-leading 50th goal to become Washington's first three-time 50-goal scorer. He adds two assists in the Capitals' 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
2011 — Penn State, led by 184-pound champion Quentin Wright, wins its first NCAA wrestling title in 58 years by outpointing Cornell. In the opening match of the night, Arizona State's Anthony Robles takes a 7-1 decision from Iowa sophomore Matt McDonough. Robles, who was born without a right leg, has the only takedown in the first period of the match and works a pair of tilts to secure five back points.
2011 — Butler upsets top-seeded Pittsburgh, 71-70, in one of the wackiest finishes in NCAA tournament history. After Butler's Andrew Smith gives Butler the lead with 2.2 seconds to go, Shelvin Mack inexplicably runs into Pitt's Gilbert Brown as Brown tries a half-court desperation heave. Brown makes the first free throw to tie the score at 70 but misses the second, and Howard grabs the rebound only to be fouled even more inexplicably by Nasir Robinson with 0.8 seconds left.
2011 — Duke gives coach Mike Krzyzewski his 900th career victory, a 73-71 win over Michigan, and the Blue Devils advance to the round of 16 for the 12th time in 14 years.
2011 — Omar Cummings becomes the first player in MLS history to score a goal in four consecutive season openers with a goal in the Colorado Rapids 3-1 victory over the expansion Portland Timbers.
2012 — Top-seeded Connecticut holds Kansas State to an NCAA women's tournament record low for points in a game in a 72-26 second-round rout.
2014 — Chris Eversley scores 19 points to help Cal Poly become the first team in 59 years with 19 losses to win an NCAA tournament game, beating Texas Southern 81-69 on in the First Four.
