Aug. 13
1919 — Upset scores a win against Man o’ War in the Sanford Memorial Stakes at Saratoga. The defeat is Big Red’s only loss in 21 starts.
1920 — England’s Ted Ray wins the U.S. Men’s Open golf title.
1933 — Gene Sarazen wins the PGA Championship by defeating Willie Goggin, 5 and 4 in the final round.
1935 — The first roller derby begins in Chicago by promoter Leo Seltzer.
1979 — Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals reaches the 3,000-hit plateau with an infield hit off Chicago Cubs pitcher Dennis Lamp.
1987 — Jackie Joyner-Kersee equals the world record in the women’s long jump with a 24-5½ leap in the Pan American Games at Indianapolis. The record was set in 1986 by Heike Dreschler of East Germany.
1995 — Steve Elkington shoots a final-round 64 and birdies the first sudden-death playoff hole to take the PGA Championship from Colin Montgomerie. Elkington’s 64 is the lowest final round by a PGA Championship winner.
1997 — Wilson Kipketer topples Sebastian Coe’s 16-year-old record in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 41.24 seconds at the Weltklasse Grand Prix in Zurich, Switzerland. Haile Gebrselassie completes one of the greatest nights in track and field in recent memory by pulverizing his own 5,000 record with a time of 12 minutes, 41.86 seconds, improving on his 1995 mark of 12:44.39.
2005 — Hasim Rahman unanimously outpoints friend Monte Barrett on at the United Center in Chicago to win the WBC interim heavyweight championship.
2008 — Michael Phelps swims into history as the winningest Olympic athlete ever with his 10th and 11th career gold medals — and five world records in five events at the Beijing Games. He wins the 200-meter butterfly and swims leadoff for the U.S. 800 freestyle relay team, which shatters the world mark by more than four seconds. Kristin Armstrong wins the women’s time trial, making her the second American women’s cyclist to become an Olympic champion.
2016 — The U.S. women’s 4x100-meter medley relay team of Kathleen Baker, Lilly King, Dana Vollmer and Simone Manuel — winners at the Rio Games — are recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee as delivering the nation’s 1,000th gold medal in Summer Olympics history. Michael Phelps closes out the Rio Olympics with another gold medal in the butterfly leg of the 4x100 medley relay. Phelps, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 23rd career gold medals, finishes his career with 28 medals overall, having won five golds and a silver at these games.
2017 — Justin Thomas emerges from the shadow of a longtime friend and wins the PGA Championship to take his place among the young elite in golf. Thomas closes with a 3-under 68 and wins by two shots. The week began with Jordan Spieth’s quest for a career Grand Slam. Spieth was at the 18th green at Quail Hollow, but only so he could celebrate the moment with Thomas, close friends since they were 14.
