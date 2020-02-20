Feb. 21
1931 — The Chicago White Sox play the New York Giants in the first major league night game. The 10-inning exhibition is played in Houston.
1952 — The Boston Celtics and the Fort Wayne Pistons tip off at midnight in a "Milkman's Special" following an Ice Follies performance at Boston Garden. Bob Cousy of the Celtics scores 24 points in front 2,368 fans in an 88-67 win.
1952 — Dick Button performs the first triple jump in a figure skating competition.
1953 — In the longest game in college basketball in history, Niagara beats Siena 88-81 in six overtimes.
1960 — Philadelphia Warriors rookie Wilt Chamberlain sets an NBA record with his fourth 50-point game of the season, scoring 58 in a 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.
1970 — Bobby Hull scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in the Chicago Black Hawks' 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.
1970 — Pete Maravich scores 64 points in LSU’s 121-105 loss to Kentucky in which Dan Issel scores 51 for the Wildcats.
1976 — New York's Red Holzman becomes the second NBA coach, after Red Auerbach, to win 500 games with a 102-98 victory over New Orleans.
1980 — Speedskater Eric Heiden sets his fourth straight Olympic record by winning the 1,500-meter race in 1:55.44 at the Lake Placid Games.
1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi wins America's first Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating since 1976. Midori Ito of Japan takes the silver and Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S. wins bronze.
1993 — The West defeats the East 135-132 in overtime in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Utah's John Stockton (15 assists) and Karl Malone (28 points) become the first players from the same NBA team to share the All-Star Game MVP award.
2002 — U.S. figure skater Sarah Hughes jumps from fourth to first to win the Olympic gold medal, with teammate Michelle Kwan taking the bronze. ... The American women lose 3-2 in a gold-medal hockey game to a Canadian team it had beaten eight consecutive times.
2014 — Mikaela Shiffrin, 18, of the U.S. becomes the youngest winner of an Olympic slalom.
2016 — Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by inches. The margin of victory is 0.011 seconds, the closest in race history.... Anthony Davis scores a franchise-record 59 points and adds 20 rebounds, sending the New Orleans Pelicans past the Detroit Pistons 111-106.
2018 — Sofia Goggia of Italy wins the women's Olympic downhill, with Lindsey Vonn taking the bronze. At 33, Vonn becomes the oldest Olympic female medalist in Alpine skiing. ... The U.S. wins its first Olympic gold medal in women's cross-country skiing, and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian by taking bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. ... The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Calgary Flames 7-3 to move to the top the NHL standings with 84 points, a record for an expansion team in its inaugural season.
