IN THE AREA

Tuesday, June 30
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Camanche High School at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Davenport West High School at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Independence at Central Dewitt, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt at Mount Vernon, doubleheader, 6 p.m.; north Cedar at Camanche, 7 p.m.; North Scott at Northeast, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
Thursday, July 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Camanche at Durant, 7 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Central City, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Davenport Central, doubleheader, 6 p.m.; Camanche at Durant, 7 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Central City, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
North Scott at Clinton, 5 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Camanche at Bellevue, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, doubleheader, 5 pm.; Clinton at Davenport West, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 7 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, doubleheader, 5 pm.;
SOFTBALL
Davenport West at Clinton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Williamsburg, doubleheader, 6 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 7 p.m.; Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Camanche at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Bettendorf at Modern Woodmen Park, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt at Northeast, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
Wednesday, July 8
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Bettendorf at Clinton, 7 p.m.; Regina at Camanche 7 p.m.; Tipton at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Prince of Peace at NelsonCorp Field, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
West Delaware at Central DeWitt, doubleheader, 6 p.m.; Regina at Camanche 7 p.m.; Tipton at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
