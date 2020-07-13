JULY 13

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton High School at Bettendorf High School, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Bettendorf High School at Clinton High School, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche, 7 p.m.; 

JULY 14

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Muscatine at Clinton High School at NelsonCorp Stadium, 7 p.m.; TBD at Camanche High School, Districts, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Cal-Wheat at Easton Valley, Districts, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

JULY 15

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton High School at Davenport West, 7 p.m.; Central Dewitt at North Scott, doubleheader, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Camanche at West Liberty, Regionals, 7 p.m.; TBD at Northeast, REgionals, 7 p.m.

JULY 16

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

SOFTBALL

Maquoketa at Central Dewitt, Regionals, 7 p.m.; Clinton at Wahlert Catholic, Regionals, 5 p.m.

