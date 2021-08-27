IN THE AREA
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Central DeWitt High School at Davenport Central, 7:15 p.m.; Beckman Catholic at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7 p.m.; Don Bosco at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Fulton High School at Galena, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Morrison at Sterling Newman, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Ankeny Centennial Tournament, 9 a.m.; Camanche High School and Northeast High School at Maquoketa Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prince of Peace at Iowa City Regina Invitational, 9 a.m; Easton Valley volleyball invitational, 9 a.m.; Morrison High School at Galena Tournament, 8 a..m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School and Central DeWitt High School at Davenport Central, 9 a.m.;
MONDAY, AUGUST 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Amboy and Stockton and Fulton High School, 4 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton High School at Northeast High School, 7 p.m.; Annawan at Morrison High School, 7 p.m.;
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Fulton at Galena High School, 4 p.m.; Morrison at Rockridge High School, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton High School, Central DeWitt High School, Camanche High School, Northeast High School, at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.; Easton Valley High School at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School vs Bettendorf High School and Central DeWitt High School at River King and Queen Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Bettendorf High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt High School at Davenport Assumptions, 6:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace Catholic at Camanche, 7 p.m.; Morrison High School at Sherrard 7p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton High School and Central DeWitt High School at Emeis Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Morrison at Eerie Prophetstown and Hall, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton High School and Prince of Peace Catholic at Iowa City Kickers Field, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Tipton, 6 p.m.; Morrison High School at Sterling, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cascade High School at Northeast High School, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace Catholic at Alburnett, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood Colesburg, 7 p.m.; Riverdale at Morrison High School, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Central DeWitt High School, 7 p.m.; Northeast High School at Wilton, 7 p.m.; Central Elkader at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; East Dubuque at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Kewanee at Morrison High School 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,
CROSS COUNRTY
Morrison High School at Oregon, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 9 a.m.
GOLF
Fulton High School at Pearl City Invitational, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
HIGH SCHOOL
LABOR DAY
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt High School, Camanche High School, Northeast High School, at Tipton High School, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Springville High School 4:45 p.m.;
GOLF
Clinton High School at Fyre Lake Golf Club, 1 p.m.; Polo at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Davenport West High School, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 6:30 p.m.; Eastland at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Morrison High School at St. Bede/Mendota, 4 p.m.
