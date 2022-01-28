  FGFTReb   
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gillis110-10-21-3120
Edey152-42-21-4136
Hunter342-32-40-0217
Stefanovic355-100-00-54214
Thompson296-82-20-12218
Williams246-110-23-105312
Ivey225-72-70-54215
Morton162-32-20-0007
Furst142-20-11-4224
Totals20030-4910-226-32211783

Percentages: FG .612, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Thompson 4-6, Stefanovic 4-9, Ivey 3-4, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Stefanovic 3, Williams 3, Ivey 2, Thompson 2, Edey, Gillis, Morton).

Steals: 7 (Williams 2, Edey, Hunter, Ivey, Morton, Stefanovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

  FGFTReb   
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery305-90-03-41111
Ke.Murray294-114-42-91314
Rebraca111-20-01-1012
Bohannon302-60-00-2116
Toussaint262-64-50-1328
Kr.Murray246-159-93-50523
Perkins151-50-01-2132
Ulis141-30-02-2112
C.McCaffery100-30-00-1100
Sandfort61-30-00-0113
Ogundele51-10-00-1022
Totals20024-6417-1812-28102073

Percentages: FG .375, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Ke.Murray 2-5, Bohannon 2-6, Kr.Murray 2-6, Sandfort 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-5, Perkins 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ke.Murray, Rebraca).

Turnovers: 8 (Bohannon 3, Ulis 2, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Toussaint).

Steals: 8 (Toussaint 4, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Ulis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purdue483583
Iowa334073

A_12,723 (15,500).

