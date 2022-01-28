|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillis
|11
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Edey
|15
|2-4
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Hunter
|34
|2-3
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Stefanovic
|35
|5-10
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|14
|Thompson
|29
|6-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|18
|Williams
|24
|6-11
|0-2
|3-10
|5
|3
|12
|Ivey
|22
|5-7
|2-7
|0-5
|4
|2
|15
|Morton
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Furst
|14
|2-2
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|30-49
|10-22
|6-32
|21
|17
|83
Percentages: FG .612, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Thompson 4-6, Stefanovic 4-9, Ivey 3-4, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Stefanovic 3, Williams 3, Ivey 2, Thompson 2, Edey, Gillis, Morton).
Steals: 7 (Williams 2, Edey, Hunter, Ivey, Morton, Stefanovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|11
|Ke.Murray
|29
|4-11
|4-4
|2-9
|1
|3
|14
|Rebraca
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Bohannon
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Toussaint
|26
|2-6
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Kr.Murray
|24
|6-15
|9-9
|3-5
|0
|5
|23
|Perkins
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Ulis
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|2
|C.McCaffery
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Sandfort
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Ogundele
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|17-18
|12-28
|10
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .375, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Ke.Murray 2-5, Bohannon 2-6, Kr.Murray 2-6, Sandfort 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-5, Perkins 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ke.Murray, Rebraca).
Turnovers: 8 (Bohannon 3, Ulis 2, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Toussaint).
Steals: 8 (Toussaint 4, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Ulis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Purdue
|48
|35
|—
|83
|Iowa
|33
|40
|—
|73
A_12,723 (15,500).
