EAST 

Albany (NY) 68, Binghamton 67

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65

Catholic 83, Elizabethtown 60

Clark 88, Springfield 70

Colgate 100, Army 90

Concord 88, WV Wesleyan 80

Drew 117, Moravian 69

Emerson 97, MIT 88

Fairmont St. 75, Wheeling Jesuit 68

Fitchburg St. 73, Bridgewater (Mass.) 69

George Mason 75, Saint Joseph's 70

George Washington 73, Duquesne 52

Hartford 75, Maine 65

Juniata 66, Goucher 59

La Roche 64, Penn State-Erie 59

Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68

Le Moyne 80, American International 57

Manhattan 74, Fairfield 67

Molloy 76, Bridgeport 61

Mount Aloysius 75, Pitt.-Greensburg 74

NJIT 59, Mass.-Lowell 55

Navy 55, American 46

New England Coll. 94, Lesley 64

Roberts Wesleyan 90, Queens (NY) 84

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Salve Regina 79, W. New England 64

St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 71

UMBC 95, Stony Brook 84

Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50

Wentworth 83, Curry 74

SOUTH 

Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75

Belmont Abbey 103, Lees-Mcrae 80

Converse Valkyries 95, Erskine 65

E. Kentucky 80, North Alabama 76, OT

Ferrum 62, Lynchburg 60

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Kennesaw St. 76

Furman 103, W. Carolina 85

Glenville St. 78, Davis & Elkins 72

Guilford 65, Roanoke 57

Hampton 93, NC A&T 82

Jacksonville 67, Stetson 45

Jacksonville St. 78, Lipscomb 67

King (Tenn.) 92, North Greenville 81

LSU 84, Georgia 65

Mercer 65, ETSU 56

Miami 70, Louisville 63

Radford 71, Campbell 67

Randolph Macon 74, Hampden-Sydney 54

SC-Upstate 60, Presbyterian 55

Salisbury 83, Mary Washington 73

Shenandoah 84, Bridgewater (Va.) 74

UNC-Asheville 85, Charleston Southern 66

UNC-Pembroke 101, Mount Olive 84

Va. Wesleyan 74, Randolph 72

Winthrop 81, Gardner-Webb 70

Wofford 65, The Citadel 58

MIDWEST 

Albion 84, Olivet 74

Baldwin Wallace 88, John Carroll 77

Cedarville 80, Ohio Dominican 64

Drake 73, Evansville 51

Heidelberg 95, Ohio Northern 64

Kenyon 70, Hiram 62

Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

Mount Union 82, Muskingum 61

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

St. John's 86, Xavier 73

St. Norbert 74, Milwaukee Engineering 49

Trine 94, Kalamazoo 56

Wooster 67, Denison 56

SOUTHWEST 

Bellarmine 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71

Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56

FAR WEST 

Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

Tags

Trending Video