EAST
Albany (NY) 68, Binghamton 67
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65
Catholic 83, Elizabethtown 60
Clark 88, Springfield 70
Colgate 100, Army 90
Concord 88, WV Wesleyan 80
Drew 117, Moravian 69
Emerson 97, MIT 88
Fairmont St. 75, Wheeling Jesuit 68
Fitchburg St. 73, Bridgewater (Mass.) 69
George Mason 75, Saint Joseph's 70
George Washington 73, Duquesne 52
Hartford 75, Maine 65
Juniata 66, Goucher 59
La Roche 64, Penn State-Erie 59
Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68
Le Moyne 80, American International 57
Manhattan 74, Fairfield 67
Molloy 76, Bridgeport 61
Mount Aloysius 75, Pitt.-Greensburg 74
NJIT 59, Mass.-Lowell 55
Navy 55, American 46
New England Coll. 94, Lesley 64
Roberts Wesleyan 90, Queens (NY) 84
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Salve Regina 79, W. New England 64
St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 71
UMBC 95, Stony Brook 84
Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50
Wentworth 83, Curry 74
SOUTH
Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75
Belmont Abbey 103, Lees-Mcrae 80
Converse Valkyries 95, Erskine 65
E. Kentucky 80, North Alabama 76, OT
Ferrum 62, Lynchburg 60
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Kennesaw St. 76
Furman 103, W. Carolina 85
Glenville St. 78, Davis & Elkins 72
Guilford 65, Roanoke 57
Hampton 93, NC A&T 82
Jacksonville 67, Stetson 45
Jacksonville St. 78, Lipscomb 67
King (Tenn.) 92, North Greenville 81
LSU 84, Georgia 65
Mercer 65, ETSU 56
Miami 70, Louisville 63
Radford 71, Campbell 67
Randolph Macon 74, Hampden-Sydney 54
SC-Upstate 60, Presbyterian 55
Salisbury 83, Mary Washington 73
Shenandoah 84, Bridgewater (Va.) 74
UNC-Asheville 85, Charleston Southern 66
UNC-Pembroke 101, Mount Olive 84
Va. Wesleyan 74, Randolph 72
Winthrop 81, Gardner-Webb 70
Wofford 65, The Citadel 58
MIDWEST
Albion 84, Olivet 74
Baldwin Wallace 88, John Carroll 77
Cedarville 80, Ohio Dominican 64
Drake 73, Evansville 51
Heidelberg 95, Ohio Northern 64
Kenyon 70, Hiram 62
Marquette 77, Georgetown 66
Mount Union 82, Muskingum 61
Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT
St. John's 86, Xavier 73
St. Norbert 74, Milwaukee Engineering 49
Trine 94, Kalamazoo 56
Wooster 67, Denison 56
SOUTHWEST
Bellarmine 79, Cent. Arkansas 69
Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71
Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56
FAR WEST
Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62
