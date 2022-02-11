EAST
Brockport 75, Potsdam 64
City College (NY) 62, Brooklyn College 51
Connecticut College 62, Hamilton 43
Emory 67, Washington Bears 57
Maine-Presque Isle 102, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 91
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65
Northern Vermont-Johnson 100, SUNY-Cobleskill 84
Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68
Rider 58, St. Peter's 49
SUNY-Delhi 85, SUNY-Canton 76
SOUTH
Barton 75, Converse Valkyries 67
Belmont Abbey 107, Chowan 91, OT
Brevard 97, Huntingdon 80
Centenary 73, Colorado College 63, OT
Erskine 80, King (Tenn.) 77
MIDWEST
Kent St. 66, Akron 64
Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57
N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62
Xavier 74, UConn 68
Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69
SOUTHWEST
St. Thomas (Texas) 82, Austin 68
Texas Lutheran 90, Dallas Crusaders 85
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66
