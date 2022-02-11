EAST

Brockport 75, Potsdam 64

City College (NY) 62, Brooklyn College 51

Connecticut College 62, Hamilton 43

Emory 67, Washington Bears 57

Maine-Presque Isle 102, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 91

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65

Northern Vermont-Johnson 100, SUNY-Cobleskill 84

Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68

Rider 58, St. Peter's 49

SUNY-Delhi 85, SUNY-Canton 76

SOUTH

Barton 75, Converse Valkyries 67

Belmont Abbey 107, Chowan 91, OT

Brevard 97, Huntingdon 80

Centenary 73, Colorado College 63, OT

Erskine 80, King (Tenn.) 77

MIDWEST

Kent St. 66, Akron 64

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Xavier 74, UConn 68

Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69

SOUTHWEST

St. Thomas (Texas) 82, Austin 68

Texas Lutheran 90, Dallas Crusaders 85

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66

