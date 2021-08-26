East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay7948.622_
New York7452.587
Boston7256.563
Toronto6659.52812
Baltimore4086.31738½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7355.570_
Cleveland6262.5009
Detroit6167.47712
Kansas City5670.44416
Minnesota5571.43717

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7552.591_
Oakland7057.5515
Seattle6958.5436
Los Angeles6366.48813
Texas4482.34930½

___

East Division
 WLPctGB
Atlanta6858.540_
Philadelphia6363.5005
New York6165.4847
Washington5471.43213½
Miami5275.40916½
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7849.614_
Cincinnati6959.539
St. Louis6461.51213
Chicago5673.43423
Pittsburgh4681.36232
West Division
 WLPctGB
San Francisco8244.651_
Los Angeles8047.630
San Diego6860.53115
Colorado5869.45724½
Arizona4385.33640

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

