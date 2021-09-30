East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|8
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|10
|Baltimore
|51
|107
|.323
|47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|81
|.487
|13½
|Detroit
|75
|83
|.475
|15½
|Kansas City
|73
|85
|.462
|17½
|Minnesota
|71
|87
|.449
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|3½
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|7½
|Los Angeles
|75
|83
|.475
|17
|Texas
|58
|100
|.367
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|72
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|77
|.513
|4½
|New York
|75
|83
|.475
|10½
|Miami
|65
|93
|.411
|20½
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|63
|.601
|_
|y-St. Louis
|88
|70
|.557
|7
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13½
|Chicago
|68
|90
|.430
|27
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|2
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|26
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31
|Arizona
|50
|108
|.316
|54
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 10, Washington 5
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
