East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8248.631_
New York7654.5856
Boston7557.5688
Toronto6861.52713½
Baltimore4089.31041½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7656.576_
Cleveland6464.50010
Detroit6269.47313½
Kansas City5971.45416
Minnesota5773.43818

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7753.592_
Oakland7259.550
Seattle7061.534
Los Angeles6467.48913½
Texas4585.34632

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7059.543_
Philadelphia6664.508
New York6367.485
Washington5574.42615
Miami5576.42016

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7952.603_
Cincinnati7161.538
St. Louis6663.51212
Chicago5775.43222½
Pittsburgh4883.36631

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco8446.646_
Los Angeles8249.626
San Diego6962.52715½
Colorado6070.46224
Arizona4488.33341

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 13, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

