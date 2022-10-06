East Division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 11:07 a.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 11:07 a.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (Quintana 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:37 p.m.

