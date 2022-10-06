East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 11:07 a.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 11:07 a.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (Quintana 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:37 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.