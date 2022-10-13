x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
|Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
|National League
|Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
|San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 2:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 4:07 p.m. (TNT)
|New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 12:07 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 6:37 p.m. (TBS)
|National League
|Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 7:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
|Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 3:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
|National League
|(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
