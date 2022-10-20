x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
|Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
|National League
|Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
|San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
|New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1
|National League
|San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
|Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Houston 1, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York (Severino 7-3) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 6:37 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York, 6:07, p.m.
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 3:07 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 5:07 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 6:37 p.m.
|National League
|Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-7), 6:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:03 p.m. (FS1)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League
Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL
Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL
Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL
x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL
x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
