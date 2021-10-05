|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 7:10 p.m. (TBS)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner
Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 6:02 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, 3:07 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)
|Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 3:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Houston, 1:07 p.m. (MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)
|National League
|San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)
|Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.