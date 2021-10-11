|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings
Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 6:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
|Houston 2, Chicago 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 1:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
|National League
|San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
|Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
