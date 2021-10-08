|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 6:02 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:07 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
|Houston 1, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 1:07 p.m. (MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Chicago, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, 2:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
|National League
|San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3),8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
|Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
