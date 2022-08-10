East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7140.640_
Toronto6050.54510½
Tampa Bay5851.53212
Baltimore5852.52712½
Boston5457.48617

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland5752.523_
Minnesota5752.523_
Chicago5654.509
Kansas City4566.40513
Detroit4368.38715

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7140.640_
Seattle6052.53611½
Texas4861.44022
Los Angeles4863.43223
Oakland4170.36930

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7239.649_
Atlanta6546.5867
Philadelphia6148.56010
Miami4960.45022
Washington3775.33035½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6049.550_
Milwaukee5950.5411
Chicago4465.40416
Cincinnati4465.40416
Pittsburgh4466.40016½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7633.697_
San Diego6251.54916
San Francisco5456.49122½
Arizona5059.45926
Colorado4963.43828½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 2:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 6:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

