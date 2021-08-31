East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8348.634_
New York7655.5807
Boston7558.5649
Toronto6961.53113½
Baltimore4090.30842½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7656.576_
Cleveland6464.50010
Detroit6270.47014
Kansas City5971.45416
Minnesota5873.44317½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7853.595_
Oakland7259.5506
Seattle7062.530
Los Angeles6567.49213½
Texas4685.35132

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7060.538_
Philadelphia6764.511
New York6367.4857
Washington5575.42315
Miami5576.42015½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8052.606_
Cincinnati7162.534
St. Louis6763.51512
Chicago5775.43223
Pittsburgh4883.36631½

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco8447.641_
Los Angeles8349.629
San Diego7062.53014½
Colorado6071.45824
Arizona4489.33141

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 2:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 67:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

