All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|.593
|2
|Toronto
|67
|55
|.549
|7½
|Boston
|63
|58
|.521
|11
|New York
|60
|61
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|59
|.516
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|63
|.479
|4½
|Detroit
|54
|66
|.450
|8
|Chicago
|48
|73
|.397
|14½
|Kansas City
|39
|84
|.317
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|49
|.595
|_
|Houston
|70
|52
|.574
|2½
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|60
|62
|.492
|12½
|Oakland
|34
|87
|.281
|38
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|78
|42
|.650
|_
|Philadelphia
|66
|55
|.545
|12½
|Miami
|63
|59
|.516
|16
|New York
|56
|66
|.459
|23
|Washington
|55
|67
|.451
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|57
|.533
|_
|Chicago
|62
|58
|.517
|2
|Cincinnati
|63
|59
|.516
|2
|Pittsburgh
|54
|67
|.446
|10½
|St. Louis
|54
|68
|.443
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|46
|.617
|_
|San Francisco
|64
|57
|.529
|10½
|Arizona
|62
|60
|.508
|13
|San Diego
|58
|64
|.475
|17
|Colorado
|46
|75
|.380
|28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
Washington 10, Boston 7
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Washington 10, Boston 7
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.
