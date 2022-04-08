East Division

 WLPctGB
New York101.000_
Tampa Bay101.000_
Toronto00.000½
Baltimore01.0001
Boston01.0001

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Detroit101.000_
Kansas City101.000_
Chicago01.0001
Cleveland01.0001
Minnesota01.0001

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston101.000_
Seattle101.000_
Texas00.000½
Los Angeles01.0001
Oakland01.0001

___

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Miami at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

1Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

