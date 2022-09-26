East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9458.618_
Toronto8667.562
Tampa Bay8469.54910½
Baltimore7973.52015
Boston7280.47422

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8667.562_
Chicago7677.49710
Minnesota7479.48412
Kansas City6390.41223
Detroit6092.39525½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10153.656_
Seattle8369.54617
Los Angeles6786.43833½
Texas6587.42835
Oakland5697.36644½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9757.630_
z-Atlanta9558.621
Philadelphia8369.54613
Miami6390.41233½
Washington5399.34943

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8965.578_
Milwaukee8271.536
Chicago6786.43821½
Cincinnati6093.39228½
Pittsburgh5697.36632½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10647.693_
San Diego8568.55621
San Francisco7578.49031
Arizona7183.46135½
Colorado6588.42541

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-6) at Minnesota (Ober 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

