East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3315.688_
Tampa Bay2819.596
Toronto2720.574
Boston2325.47910
Baltimore2029.40813½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2919.604_
Chicago2323.5005
Cleveland1924.442
Detroit1729.37011
Kansas City1630.34812

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3018.625_
Los Angeles2722.551
Texas2224.4787
Seattle2028.41710
Oakland2030.40011

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3217.653_
Atlanta2325.479
Philadelphia2127.43810½
Miami1926.42211
Washington1831.36714

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3018.625_
St. Louis2621.553
Chicago1927.41310
Pittsburgh1927.41310
Cincinnati1631.34013½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3314.702_
San Diego3017.6383
San Francisco2521.543
Arizona2326.46911
Colorado2126.44712

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Trending Video