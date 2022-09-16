East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|.559
|7
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|69
|74
|.483
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|Chicago
|74
|70
|.514
|3
|Minnesota
|72
|70
|.507
|4
|Kansas City
|57
|87
|.396
|20
|Detroit
|54
|89
|.378
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|13
|Texas
|62
|81
|.434
|31½
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|32½
|Oakland
|52
|92
|.361
|42
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|Atlanta
|88
|55
|.615
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|Miami
|59
|85
|.410
|30½
|Washington
|49
|94
|.343
|40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|84
|60
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|67
|.531
|7½
|Chicago
|61
|82
|.427
|22½
|Cincinnati
|57
|86
|.399
|26½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|89
|.382
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|44
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|21
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|29½
|Arizona
|68
|75
|.476
|30½
|Colorado
|62
|81
|.434
|36½
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday's Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 12:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.