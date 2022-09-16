East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8756.608_
Toronto8163.563
Tampa Bay8063.5597
Baltimore7567.52811½
Boston6974.48318

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7666.535_
Chicago7470.5143
Minnesota7270.5074
Kansas City5787.39620
Detroit5489.37822½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9450.653_
Seattle8062.56313
Texas6281.43431½
Los Angeles6182.42732½
Oakland5292.36142

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York9055.621_
Atlanta8855.6151
Philadelphia8063.5599
Miami5985.41030½
Washington4994.34340

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8460.583_
Milwaukee7667.531
Chicago6182.42722½
Cincinnati5786.39926½
Pittsburgh5589.38229

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9844.690_
San Diego7866.54221
San Francisco6974.48329½
Arizona6875.47630½
Colorado6281.43436½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday's Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 12:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video