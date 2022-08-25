East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7648.613_
Tampa Bay6855.553
Toronto6755.5498
Baltimore6459.52011½
Boston6064.48416

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6656.541_
Chicago6361.5084
Minnesota6260.5084
Kansas City5175.40517
Detroit4877.38419½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8045.640_
Seattle6757.54012½
Texas5767.46022½
Los Angeles5272.41927½
Oakland4679.36834

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7946.632_
Atlanta7848.619
Philadelphia6955.556
Miami5470.43524½
Washington4283.33637

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7153.573_
Milwaukee6558.528
Chicago5470.43517
Cincinnati4874.39322
Pittsburgh4777.37924

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8637.699_
San Diego6858.54019½
San Francisco6162.49625
Arizona5667.45530
Colorado5471.43233

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video