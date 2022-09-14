East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8656.606_
Toronto8062.5636
Tampa Bay7962.560
Baltimore7467.52511½
Boston6973.48617

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7565.536_
Chicago7369.5143
Minnesota7070.5005
Kansas City5785.40119
Detroit5488.38022

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9250.648_
Seattle7962.56012½
Texas6280.43730
Los Angeles6181.43031
Oakland5191.35941

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8954.622_
Atlanta8854.620½
Philadelphia7962.5609
Miami5884.40830½
Washington4993.34539½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8359.585_
Milwaukee7666.5357
Chicago6082.42323
Cincinnati5685.39726½
Pittsburgh5488.38029

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9843.695_
San Diego7864.54920½
San Francisco6874.47930½
Arizona6675.46832
Colorado6181.43037½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 2:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

