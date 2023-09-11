All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|90
|52
|.634
|_
|Tampa Bay
|88
|56
|.611
|3
|Toronto
|80
|63
|.559
|10½
|Boston
|73
|70
|.510
|17½
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|68
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|76
|.472
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|77
|.462
|9
|Chicago
|55
|88
|.385
|20
|Kansas City
|44
|100
|.306
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|62
|.569
|_
|Seattle
|79
|64
|.552
|2½
|Texas
|78
|64
|.549
|3
|Los Angeles
|67
|77
|.465
|15
|Oakland
|44
|99
|.308
|37½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|49
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|64
|.549
|15
|Miami
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|New York
|65
|77
|.458
|28
|Washington
|64
|79
|.448
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|63
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|3
|Cincinnati
|74
|71
|.510
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|77
|.462
|13½
|St. Louis
|63
|80
|.441
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|55
|.613
|_
|Arizona
|75
|69
|.521
|13
|San Francisco
|73
|70
|.510
|14½
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|21
|Colorado
|51
|91
|.359
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Houston 12, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings
Texas 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Houston 12, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.