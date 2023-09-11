All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore9052.634_
Tampa Bay8856.6113
Toronto8063.55910½
Boston7370.51017½
New York7172.49719½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota7568.524_
Cleveland6876.472
Detroit6677.4629
Chicago5588.38520
Kansas City44100.30631½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8262.569_
Seattle7964.552
Texas7864.5493
Los Angeles6777.46515
Oakland4499.30837½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9349.655_
Philadelphia7864.54915
Miami7469.51719½
New York6577.45828
Washington6479.44829½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7963.556_
Chicago7767.5353
Cincinnati7471.510
Pittsburgh6677.46213½
St. Louis6380.44116½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8755.613_
Arizona7569.52113
San Francisco7370.51014½
San Diego6777.46521
Colorado5191.35936

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

Texas 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video