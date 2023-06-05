All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4219.689_
Baltimore3722.6274
New York3625.5906
Toronto3327.550
Boston3029.50811

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3129.517_
Cleveland2732.458
Detroit2631.456
Chicago2635.426
Kansas City1841.30512½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas3820.655_
Houston3524.593
Los Angeles3130.508
Seattle2930.492
Oakland1249.19727½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta3524.593_
Miami3228.533
New York3030.500
Philadelphia2732.4588
Washington2534.42410

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3227.542_
Pittsburgh3127.534½
Chicago2632.448
Cincinnati2633.4416
St. Louis2535.417

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona3525.583_
Los Angeles3525.583_
San Francisco2930.492
San Diego2732.458
Colorado2635.426

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Texas 12, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

