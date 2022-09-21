East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8958.605_
Toronto8464.568
Tampa Bay8266.554
Baltimore7671.51713
Boston7275.49017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland8167.547_
Chicago7672.5145
Minnesota7375.4938
Kansas City5989.39922
Detroit5791.38524

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston9851.658_
Seattle8166.55116
Los Angeles6583.43932½
Texas6384.42934
Oakland5494.36543½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9555.633_
z-Atlanta9355.6281
Philadelphia8067.54413½
Miami6188.40933½
Washington5197.34543

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8762.584_
Milwaukee7870.527
Chicago6385.42623½
Cincinnati5890.39228½
Pittsburgh5593.37231½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10345.696_
San Diego8266.55421
San Francisco7177.48032
Arizona6980.46334½
Colorado6484.43239

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 2:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

